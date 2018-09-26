Integrated Device Technology : NEXCOM Adopts IDT’s Distributed Power Management IC for IoT and Industrial Computing Solutions

The IDT® Distributed Power Solution deployed by NEXCOM to deliver optimal design scalability and ease-of-use.

SAN JOSE, Calif., September 26, 2018 - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced that NEXCOM, a global provider of IoT automation solutions and cloud-enabled services, selected IDT's distributed power management ICs for numerous industrial, factory automation and IoT products, such as industrial PCs, high performance point-of-sales (POS) terminals and IP cameras. IDT's innovative distributed power architecture enables an unparalleled system power scalability that allows customers to reuse the same power subsystem design across a diverse range of products.

'IDT's proprietary distributed power solution offers a compelling combination of functionality, flexibility and ease-of-use that allows NEXCOM to offer a wide range of IoT and industrial computing solutions with fast time-to-market,' said Peter Yang, general manager of NEXCOM.

The combination of IDT's highly programmable multi-channel power management ICs (PMIC) and proprietary distributed power units (DPUs) allows system designers to adapt the same base power subsystem into different requirements simply by adding or removing DPUs on each power rail. This modular power scaling capability provides customers with design flexibility to reduce development cycle time and cost.

'The adoption of IDT's distributed power solutions in a family of advanced industrial and IoT products from NEXCOM demonstrates IDT's ability to offer a one-size-fits-all power solution that does not compromise performance or incur extra costs,' said Sean Fan, senior vice president and general manager, computing and communications group at IDT. 'IDT is committed to continuously innovating to bring differentiated power solutions covering diverse products spanning the entire range from the edge to the cloud.'

