Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Integrated Device Technology Inc    IDTI

INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC (IDTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Integrated Device Technology : NEXCOM Adopts IDT’s Distributed Power Management IC for IoT and Industrial Computing Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 05:41pm CEST

The IDT® Distributed Power Solution deployed by NEXCOM to deliver optimal design scalability and ease-of-use.

SAN JOSE, Calif., September 26, 2018 - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced that NEXCOM, a global provider of IoT automation solutions and cloud-enabled services, selected IDT's distributed power management ICs for numerous industrial, factory automation and IoT products, such as industrial PCs, high performance point-of-sales (POS) terminals and IP cameras. IDT's innovative distributed power architecture enables an unparalleled system power scalability that allows customers to reuse the same power subsystem design across a diverse range of products.

'IDT's proprietary distributed power solution offers a compelling combination of functionality, flexibility and ease-of-use that allows NEXCOM to offer a wide range of IoT and industrial computing solutions with fast time-to-market,' said Peter Yang, general manager of NEXCOM.

The combination of IDT's highly programmable multi-channel power management ICs (PMIC) and proprietary distributed power units (DPUs) allows system designers to adapt the same base power subsystem into different requirements simply by adding or removing DPUs on each power rail. This modular power scaling capability provides customers with design flexibility to reduce development cycle time and cost.

'The adoption of IDT's distributed power solutions in a family of advanced industrial and IoT products from NEXCOM demonstrates IDT's ability to offer a one-size-fits-all power solution that does not compromise performance or incur extra costs,' said Sean Fan, senior vice president and general manager, computing and communications group at IDT. 'IDT is committed to continuously innovating to bring differentiated power solutions covering diverse products spanning the entire range from the edge to the cloud.'

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol 'IDTI.' Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2018, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

IDT - Integrated Device Technology Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 15:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLO
05:41pINTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : NEXCOM Adopts IDT’s Distributed Power Manag..
PU
12:34pINTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : NEXCOM Adopts IDT's Distributed Power Management ..
PR
09/20INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : IDT Announces 100G Single Lambda EML Driver and T..
PR
09/18INTEGRATED DEVICE INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
09/18INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
09/18INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : IDT Releases Industry’s First Integrated CM..
PU
09/18INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : IDT Releases Industry's First Integrated CMOS Chi..
PR
09/17INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : Samsung Wirelessly Powers Multiple Devices Using ..
PU
09/17INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY : Samsung Wirelessly Powers Multiple Devices Using ..
PR
09/12RENESAS ELECTRONICS : Regarding Acquisition of Stock of Integrated Device Techno..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Interactive Brokers - U.S. Telecom Stocks Surge As 5G Ambitions Intensify 
09/17Merger Arbitrage Mondays - September 17, 2018 
09/13Merger Arbitrage In One Place (Part 3) 
09/13Bull And Bear Markets Within S&P 500 - Cramer's Mad Money (9/12/18) 
09/12Skyworks Solutions Has Not Bottomed - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/11/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 938 M
EBIT 2019 276 M
Net income 2019 150 M
Debt 2019 105 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 50,60
P/E ratio 2020 37,30
EV / Sales 2019 6,60x
EV / Sales 2020 5,96x
Capitalization 6 079 M
Chart INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC
Duration : Period :
Integrated Device Technology Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 43,6 $
Spread / Average Target -7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory L. Waters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth S. Kannappan Chairman
Sailesh Chittipeddi Chief Technical Officer & EVP-Global Operations
Brian C. White Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gordon W. Parnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC58.09%6 079
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%222 977
INTEL CORPORATION1.08%211 691
NVIDIA CORPORATION38.71%163 193
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.98%104 560
BROADCOM INC-3.60%103 134
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.