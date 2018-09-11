Integrated Device Technology : Renesas to Acquire Integrated Device Technology, to Enhance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions

Renesas Electronics Corporation (“Renesas”, TSE: 6723), a premier
supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Integrated Device
Technology, Inc. (“IDT”, NASDAQ: IDTI), a leading supplier of analog
mixed-signal products including sensors, connectivity and wireless
power, today announced they have signed a definitive agreement under
which Renesas will acquire IDT for US$49.00 per share in an all-cash
transaction representing an equity value of approximately US$6.7 billion
(approximately 733.0 billion yen at an exchange rate of 110 yen to the
dollar). The acquisition combines two recognized leaders in embedded
processors and analog mixed-signal semiconductors, each with unique
strengths in delivering products to improve performance and efficiency
in high-computing electronic systems. The boards of directors of both
companies have unanimously approved the transaction. Closing of the
transaction is expected to occur in the first half of 2019, following
approvals by IDT shareholders and the relevant regulatory authorities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005943/en/
Since 2016, Renesas has been executing its growth strategy to thrive in
the global marketplace and become a global leading embedded solution
provider. As part of this initiative, Renesas is working to expand its
analog solution lineup and to strengthen its kit solution offerings that
combine its microcontrollers (MCUs), system-on-chips (SoCs) and analog
products. These efforts will be underpinned by revenue growth in its
focus domains: automotive segment, which is expected to see tremendous
growth with autonomous driving and EV/HEV; industrial and infrastructure
segments, which are expected to advance with Industry 4.0 and 5G
(fifth-generation) wireless communications, as well as the fast-growing
IoT segment. Renesas views accretive acquisitions as key enablers in
achieving this growth strategy to deliver further incremental growth.
The completion of the Intersil Corporation acquisition in February 2017
enabled Renesas to add industry-leading power management and precision
analog capabilities to its product portfolio. Renesas is capitalizing on
the exciting opportunities in its focus business segments by offering
combined solutions. The transaction announced today further accelerates
Renesas’ growth strategy, bringing substantial strategic and financial
benefits.
-
Complementary products expand Renesas’ solution offerings
The acquisition will provide Renesas with access to a vast array of
robust analog mixed-signal capabilities in embedded systems, including
RF, advanced timing, memory interface & power management, optical
interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors. The combination of
these product lines with Renesas’ advanced MCUs and SoCs and power
management ICs enables Renesas to offer comprehensive solutions that
support the increasing demand of high data processing performance. The
enriched solution offerings will bring optimal systems from external
sensors through analog front-end to processors and interfaces.
-
Expands business growth opportunities
IDT’s analog mixed-signal products for data sensing, storage and
interconnect are key devices that support the growth of data economy.
Acquisition of these products enables Renesas to extend its reach to
fast-growing data economy-related applications including data center and
communication infrastructure, and to strengthen its presence in the
industrial and automotive segments.
-
Acceleration of global management and operations
The Intersil acquisition brought diverse talent and management
capabilities to accelerate Renesas’ global operations. The transaction
announced today extends this effort and will provide Renesas with
further proficiency to execute global strategy.
-
Substantial financial benefits
Renesas anticipates near- and long-term revenue growth from expanded
opportunities and access to fast-growing industries, and cost savings
from a greater scale business platform to bring innovation and
improvements with an expected financial impact of approximately over
US$250 million (non-GAAP operating income per year on a run rate basis).
The transaction is expected to be accretive to Renesas’ non-GAAP gross
margin and non-GAAP earnings per share by approximately 1.6%pts and 18%
(Note), respectively, immediately after closing.
"This acquisition will bring us complementary, market-leading analog
mixed-signal assets and an incredibly talented group of professionals to
help us boost our embedded solution capabilities," said Bunsei Kure,
Representative Director, President and CEO of Renesas. “IDT’s products
combined with our MCUs, SoCs and power management ICs will enable
Renesas to widen its product offerings as well as to expand its reach
into areas such as the growing data economy-related space.”
“The combination of Integrated Device Technology’s analog mixed-signal
leadership with Renesas’ world-leading microcontroller and
automotive/industrial franchise creates a new global powerhouse,” said
Gregory L. Waters, President and CEO of IDT. “The Combined company will
possess the key capabilities that customers in the modern data economy
demand.”
IDT shares are to be acquired at a price of US$49.00 per share, for a
total equity value of approximately US$6.7 billion (approximately ¥733.0
billion at an exchange rate of 110 yen to the dollar). Renesas plans to
finance the transaction with cash reserves and approximately 679.0
billion yen of bank loans. Renesas does not intend to raise equity
financing for this transaction.
Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Mizuho Securities acted as
financial advisors to Renesas; Morrison & Foerster LLP, and Covington &
Burling LLP and Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu acted as Renesas’ legal
counsel. J.P. Morgan acted as exclusive financial advisor to IDT; Latham
& Watkins LLP acted as IDT’s legal counsel.
(Note) Simple sum of Renesas FY17/12 actual and IDT FY18/3 actual,
non-GAAP basis
About Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:
6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete
semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent
devices to enhance the way people work and live—securely and safely. A global
leader in microcontrollers, analog, power and SoC products and
integrated platforms, Renesas provides the expertise, quality, and
comprehensive solutions for a broad range of Automotive, Industrial,
Home Electronics (HE), Office Automation (OA) and Information
Communication Technology (ICT) applications to help shape a limitless
future. Learn more at renesas.com.
About IDT
Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that
optimize its customers’ applications. IDT’s market-leading products in
RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect,
optical interconnect, wireless power and smart sensors are among the
company’s broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the
communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments.
Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales
facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is
traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol
“IDTI.” Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com.
Follow IDT on Facebook,
LinkedIn,
Twitter,
and YouTube.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication is being made in respect of the proposed transaction
involving IDT and Renesas. In connection with the proposed transaction,
IDT plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
and mail or otherwise provide to its stockholders a proxy statement
regarding the proposed transaction. IDT may also file other documents
with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This communication is
not a substitute for the proxy statement or any other document that may
be filed by IDT with the SEC. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION,
IDT’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY
WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY IDT WITH THE
SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY
REFERENCE THEREIN BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH
RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT
INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE
PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and stockholders may obtain a free
copy of the proxy statement and other documents IDT files with the SEC
(when available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.
IDT makes available free of charge at www.idt.com
(in the “Investors” section), copies of materials it files with, or
furnishes to, the SEC.
Participants in the Solicitation
IDT and its directors, executive officers and certain employees and
other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of
proxies from IDT’s stockholders in connection with the proposed
transaction. Security holders may obtain information regarding the
names, affiliations and interests of IDT’s directors and executive
officers in IDT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
April 1, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on May 18, 2018, and its
definitive proxy statement for the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders,
which was filed with the SEC on July 30, 2018. Additional information
regarding the interests of such individuals in the proposed transaction
will be included in the proxy statement relating to the proposed
transaction when it is filed with the SEC. These documents (when
available) may be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov
and IDT’s website at www.idt.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain information which may constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).
These statements relate to future events that are based on current
expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance
or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by
the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of
historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions
included in this communication are forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements include, among others, IDT’s current
expectations and projections relating to its financial condition,
results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and
business. Forward-looking statements can usually be identified by the
use of terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “goals,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,”
“plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and
variations of such words and similar expressions.
Those risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, (i) the risk that
the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at
all, which may adversely affect IDT’s business and the price of the
common stock of IDT, (ii) the failure to satisfy any of the conditions
to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including the adoption
of the merger agreement by the stockholders of IDT and the receipt of
certain governmental and regulatory approvals, (iii) the occurrence of
any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the
termination of the merger agreement, (iv) the effect of the announcement
or pendency of the proposed transaction on IDT’s business relationships,
operating results and business generally, (v) risks that the proposed
transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential
difficulties in employee retention as a result of the proposed
transaction, (vi) risks related to diverting management’s attention from
IDT’s ongoing business operations (vii) the outcome of any legal
proceedings that may be instituted against us related to the merger
agreement or the proposed transaction; (viii) unexpected costs, charges
or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; and (ix) other
risks described in IDT’s filings with the SEC, such as its Quarterly
Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K.
Any forward-looking statement made in this communication speaks only as
of the date on which it is made. You should not put undue reliance on
any forward-looking statements. IDT undertakes no obligation, and
expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise
any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made
from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future
developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If we do
update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be
drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or
other forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005943/en/