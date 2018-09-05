Log in
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC (IDTI)
Integrated Device Technology : Samsung Uses IDT's Industry-Leading Wireless Power Solutions for New Galaxy Note9 Smartphone and Galaxy Watch

09/05/2018 | 12:34pm CEST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018  /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI), today announced that its innovative wireless charging solutions are used in the new Galaxy Note9 smartphone and Galaxy Watch from Samsung, the world's leading smartphone manufacturer. These are the most recent Samsung devices to use IDT® wireless power IC solutions and both are certified to the Wireless Power Consortium's (WPC) popular Qi charging protocol. 

IDT Logo (PRNewsFoto/Integrated Device Technology, I)

"We are excited that our long relationship with Samsung remains as strong as ever and that Samsung has again selected IDT wireless power ICs for their newest products," said Chris Stephens, vice president of IDT's Wireless Power Division. "Our close collaboration and focus on innovation ensures that Samsung's customers enjoy a superior wireless charging experience."

Both the Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy Watch can be charged simultaneously on Samsung's new Duo charging pad which is optimized for fast, efficient charging. The uniquely designed Duo charger will power any two Qi-compatible smartphones or a smartphone and watch at the same time.

IDT's wireless power receivers and transmitters are highly-integrated, single-chip ICs based on an industry-leading 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M0 processor and support the latest WPC Qi specifications.

IDT is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the receivers (Rx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the transmitters (Tx) used in charging pads and automotive in-cabin applications. To learn more about IDT's wireless power technology, visit idt.com/wirelesspower.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at idt.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2018, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT  and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Krista Pavlakos
Director, Demand Creation & Communications
Phone: (408) 574-6640
Email: Krista.Pavlakos@idt.com 

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-uses-idts-industry-leading-wireless-power-solutions-for-new-galaxy-note9-smartphone-and-galaxy-watch-300705635.html

SOURCE Integrated Device Technology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
