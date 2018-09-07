Log in
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC    IDHC   JE00BV9H9G76

INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC (IDHC)
  Report  
Summary 
News Summary

Integrated Diagnostics : Price Monitoring Extension

09/07/2018 | 05:41pm CEST

RNS Number : 1831A

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC

07 September 2018

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

IDH - Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 15:41:00 UTC
Financials (EGP)
Sales 2018 1 863 M
EBIT 2018 682 M
Net income 2018 478 M
Finance 2018 480 M
Yield 2018 4,70%
P/E ratio 2018 22,41
P/E ratio 2019 18,12
EV / Sales 2018 5,40x
EV / Sales 2019 4,40x
Capitalization 10 542 M
Chart INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 86,8  EGP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hend El Sherbini Group Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Tudor St John Bletso Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Omar Bedewy Vice President-Finance & Strategy
Ahmed Badreldin Non-Executive Director
Hussein Hassan Choucri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC-15.38%591
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)50.61%45 782
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-2.26%30 805
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS6.39%17 293
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS11.45%15 002
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES11.80%11 829
