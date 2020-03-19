Integrated Research : Appendix 3Y - Paul Brandling

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

ABN 76 003 588 449

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Paul James Brandling Date of last notice 25th February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest a) Direct b) Indirect Nature of indirect interest a) Ordinary shares (including registered holder) b) Investment held in the name of The Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Brandling Family Trust interest. 19th March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change a) 10,202 Ordinary Shares b) 25,104 Ordinary Shares Class a) Ordinary Shares b) Ordinary Shares Number acquired a) 4,032 Ordinary Shares b) Nil Number disposed a) Nil b) Nil Value/Consideration a) $9,999.36 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation b) - No. of securities held after change a) 14,234 Ordinary Shares b) 25,104 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.