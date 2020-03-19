Integrated Research : Appendix 3Y - Paul Brandling

Integrated Research Ltd > ABN 76 003 588 449 Level 9, 100 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia t: +61 (2) 9966 1066 f: +61 (2) 9966 1042 e: info.ap@ir.com
19 March 2020
ASX Market Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Dear Sir/Madam
ASX Market Announcement
In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Integrated Research Limited (ASX: IRI) encloses for release to the market:
-
Appendix 3Y - Paul Brandling
By authority
David Purdue
Company Secretary
Integrated Research Limited
ABN: 76 003 588 449
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED
ABN 76 003 588 449
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Paul James Brandling
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
25th February 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
a)
|
Direct
|
|
|
b)
|
Indirect
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
a)
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
b)
|
Investment held in the name of The
|
|
|
Brandling Family Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19th March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
a)
|
10,202 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
b)
|
25,104 Ordinary Shares
|
|
Class
|
a)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
b)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
Number acquired
|
a)
|
4,032 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
b)
|
Nil
|
|
Number disposed
|
a)
|
Nil
|
|
|
b)
|
Nil
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
a)
|
$9,999.36
|
|
|
b)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
a)
|
14,234 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
b)
|
25,104 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Nature of change
|
a)
|
On-market trade
|
b)
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
