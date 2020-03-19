Log in
Integrated Research : Appendix 3Y - Paul Brandling

03/19/2020 | 02:03am EDT

Integrated Research Ltd > ABN 76 003 588 449 Level 9, 100 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia t: +61 (2) 9966 1066 f: +61 (2) 9966 1042 e: info.ap@ir.com

19 March 2020

ASX Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Dear Sir/Madam

ASX Market Announcement

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Integrated Research Limited (ASX: IRI) encloses for release to the market:

  • Appendix 3Y - Paul Brandling

By authority

David Purdue

Company Secretary

Integrated Research Limited

ABN: 76 003 588 449

www.ir.com

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

ABN 76 003 588 449

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul James Brandling

Date of last notice

25th February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

a)

Direct

b)

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

a)

Ordinary shares

(including registered holder)

b)

Investment held in the name of The

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Brandling Family Trust

interest.

19th March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

a)

10,202 Ordinary Shares

b)

25,104 Ordinary Shares

Class

a)

Ordinary Shares

b)

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

a)

4,032 Ordinary Shares

b)

Nil

Number disposed

a)

Nil

b)

Nil

Value/Consideration

a)

$9,999.36

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

b)

-

No. of securities held after change

a)

14,234 Ordinary Shares

b)

25,104 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

a)

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

b)

Nil

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a

+closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Integrated Research Limited published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 06:02:03 UTC
