MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Integrated Research Limited    IRI   AU000000IRI3

INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

(IRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Integrated Research : Continuous Disclosure - Material Contract Disclosure

03/11/2020 | 09:59pm EDT

Integrated Research Ltd > ABN 76 003 588 449 Level 9, 100 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia t: +61 (2) 9966 1066 f: +61 (2) 9966 1042 e: info.ap@ir.com

12 March 2020

ASX Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Dear Sir/Madam

ASX Market Announcement

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Integrated Research Limited (ASX: IRI) encloses for release to the market:

  • Continuous Disclosure. Material Contract Disclosure.

By authority of the Board,

David Purdue

Company Secretary

Integrated Research Limited

ABN: 76 003 588 449

www.ir.com

Integrated Research Ltd > ABN 76 003 588 449 Level 9, 100 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia t: +61 (2) 9966 1066 f: +61 (2) 9966 1042 e: info.ap@ir.com

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Continuous Disclosure

Material Contract Disclosure: Largest deal in IR's Corporate History

Sydney, March 12, 2020

Integrated Research (ASX: IRI) is pleased to announce a significant renewal and extension software licence agreement with JP Morgan Chase, for a total contract value of US$10 million. The contract is a binding agreement with a term of 5 years, for products in our Payments and Infrastructure portfolio.

JP Morgan Chase has been a customer of IR for over 25 years, with the IR Prognosis solution providing real- time payment transaction data to support business-critical decisions. Recent innovations and enhancements delivered in the 11.7 release of IR Prognosis, were instrumental in the decision by JP Morgan Chase to extend its relationship with IR.

"This contract is further validation of the mission critical nature of IR solutions with major enterprises." said John Ruthven, Chief Executive Officer, IR. "We appreciate the trust that our customers place in IR as we help them simplify the complexities of delivering frictionless payment transactions to their customers."

By authority of the Board

David C Purdue

Company Secretary

Integrated Research Limited

ABN 76 003 588 449

- Ends -

About Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) - Integrated Research is a leading global provider of proactive performance management software for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems. IR Prognosis is deployed by customers in over 60 countries - including some of the world's largest banks, airlines and telecommunication companies who rely on Prognosis to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

For further information, visit www.ir.com

www.ir.com

Disclaimer

Integrated Research Limited published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 01:58:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 108 M
EBIT 2020 30,3 M
Net income 2020 23,4 M
Finance 2020 11,0 M
Yield 2020 2,66%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,37x
EV / Sales2021 4,00x
Capitalization 483 M
Chart INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Integrated Research Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,21  AUD
Last Close Price 2,81  AUD
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Ruthven Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Paul Brandling Chairman
Peter John Adams Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lloyd Non-Executive Director
Garry Donald Dinnie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED-14.11%312
MICROSOFT CORPORATION2.04%1 223 965
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC12.67%33 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.59.45%29 987
SEA LIMITED26.03%23 482
SPLUNK INC.-11.68%20 632
