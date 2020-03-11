Integrated Research : Continuous Disclosure - Material Contract Disclosure

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Integrated Research Limited (ASX: IRI) encloses for release to the market:

Integrated Research Ltd > ABN 76 003 588 449 Level 9, 100 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia t: +61 (2) 9966 1066 f: +61 (2) 9966 1042 e: info.ap@ir.com

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Continuous Disclosure

Material Contract Disclosure: Largest deal in IR's Corporate History

Sydney, March 12, 2020

Integrated Research (ASX: IRI) is pleased to announce a significant renewal and extension software licence agreement with JP Morgan Chase, for a total contract value of US$10 million. The contract is a binding agreement with a term of 5 years, for products in our Payments and Infrastructure portfolio.

JP Morgan Chase has been a customer of IR for over 25 years, with the IR Prognosis solution providing real- time payment transaction data to support business-critical decisions. Recent innovations and enhancements delivered in the 11.7 release of IR Prognosis, were instrumental in the decision by JP Morgan Chase to extend its relationship with IR.

"This contract is further validation of the mission critical nature of IR solutions with major enterprises." said John Ruthven, Chief Executive Officer, IR. "We appreciate the trust that our customers place in IR as we help them simplify the complexities of delivering frictionless payment transactions to their customers."

By authority of the Board

David C Purdue

Company Secretary

Integrated Research Limited

ABN 76 003 588 449

- Ends -

About Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) - Integrated Research is a leading global provider of proactive performance management software for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems. IR Prognosis is deployed by customers in over 60 countries - including some of the world's largest banks, airlines and telecommunication companies who rely on Prognosis to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

For further information, visit www.ir.com

www.ir.com