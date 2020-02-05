Integrated Research : Notification of Earnings Release & Conference Call

Integrated Research Ltd > ABN 76 003 588 449 Level 9, 100 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia t: +61 (2) 9966 1066 f: +61 (2) 9966 1042 e: info.ap@ir.com

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

EARNINGS RELEASE

Sydney, February 06, 2020 - Integrated Research ("IR") (ASX: IRI) advises that it will release earnings information for the half year ended 31 December 2019, on Thursday 20 February 2020.

Investors are invited to join a conference call hosted by John Ruthven, CEO and Peter Adams, CFO on Thursday 20 February 2020 commencing at 9:00am AEST until 10:00am AEDT.

To access the call please use the numbers below:

Toll Free: 1800 870 643 Toll: +61 2 9007 3187 Conference ID: 10003597 International Dial-In Numbers: Canada 1855 881 1339 China 4001 200 659 Hong Kong 800 966 806 India 000 8001 008 443 Japan 005 3116 1281 New Zealand 0800 453 055 Singapore 800 1012 785 United Kingdom 0800 051 8245 United States 1855 881 1339 Please contact for more information: John Ruthven (CEO) +612 9966 1066 Peter Adams (CFO) +612 9966 1066

About Integrated Research Limited (ASX: IRI). Integrated Research the leading global provider of proactive performance management software for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems. More than 1200 organizations in over 60 countries-including some of the world's largest banks, airlines and telecommunication companies rely on IR Prognosis to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

For further information on IR, visit www.ir.com.

