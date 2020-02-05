Integrated Research : Notification of Earnings Release & Conference Call

Log in
02/05/2020 | 08:57pm EST

Integrated Research Ltd > ABN 76 003 588 449 Level 9, 100 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia t: +61 (2) 9966 1066 f: +61 (2) 9966 1042 e: info.ap@ir.com

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

EARNINGS RELEASE

Sydney, February 06, 2020 - Integrated Research ("IR") (ASX: IRI) advises that it will release earnings information for the half year ended 31 December 2019, on Thursday 20 February 2020.

Investors are invited to join a conference call hosted by John Ruthven, CEO and Peter Adams, CFO on Thursday 20 February 2020 commencing at 9:00am AEST until 10:00am AEDT.

To access the call please use the numbers below:

Toll Free:

1800 870 643

Toll:

+61 2 9007 3187

Conference ID:

10003597

International Dial-In Numbers:

Canada

1855 881 1339

China

4001 200 659

Hong Kong

800 966 806

India

000 8001 008 443

Japan

005 3116 1281

New Zealand

0800 453 055

Singapore

800 1012 785

United Kingdom

0800 051 8245

United States

1855 881 1339

Please contact for more information:

John Ruthven (CEO)

+612 9966 1066

Peter Adams (CFO)

+612 9966 1066

By authority of the Board,

David Purdue

Company Secretary

Integrated Research Limited

ABN: 76 003 588 449

- ends -

About Integrated Research Limited (ASX: IRI). Integrated Research the leading global provider of proactive performance management software for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems. More than 1200 organizations in over 60 countries-including some of the world's largest banks, airlines and telecommunication companies rely on IR Prognosis to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

For further information on IR, visit www.ir.com.

www.ir.com

Disclaimer

Integrated Research Limited published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 01:56:03 UTC
