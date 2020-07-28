Integrated Waste : Notice of the Annual General Meeting

for the purposes of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company's shareholders in general meetings; and the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and

"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange, in any territory, outside Hong Kong)."

9. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

Ordinary Resolution

"THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions nos. 7 and 8 of the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice"), the general mandate referred to in resolution no. 8 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the Directors pursuant to such general mandate of an amount representing the aggregate number of the shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate referred to in the resolution no. 7 of the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution."

By order of the Board

Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited

Cheng Chi Ming, Brian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 July 2020