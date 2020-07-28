Integrated Waste : Notice of the Annual General Meeting
Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited 綜合環保集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, stock code: 923)
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual General Meeting of Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Regency Ballroom I, Lobby Level, Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui, 18 Hanoi
Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 27 August 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for the following purposes:
To consider and receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and auditor of the Company (the "Auditor") for the year ended 31 March 2020.
To re-elect Mr. Tam Sui Kin, Chris, a retiring Director, as executive Director.
To re-elect Mr. Tsang On Yip, Patrick, a retiring Director, as non-executive Director.
To re-elect Mr. Chow Shiu Wing, Joseph, a retiring Director, as independent non-executive Director.
To authorise the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to fix the respective Directors' remuneration.
To appoint KPMG as the Auditor and to authorise the Board to fix the Auditor's remuneration.
7. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
Ordinary Resolution
"THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to purchase its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or on any other stock exchange recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, subject to and in accordance with the applicable laws and requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period to procure the Company to purchase its shares at a price determined by the Directors;
the aggregate number of shares of the Company to be purchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purpose of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company's shareholders in general meetings; and
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held."
8. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
Ordinary Resolution
"THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with authorised and unissued shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) above shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors to make or grant offers, agreements, options and rights of exchange or conversion during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
the aggregate number of shares of the Company allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to:
a Rights Issue (as defined below);
the exercise of options granted under the share option scheme of the Company or similar arrangement of the Company for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to the grantees as specified in such scheme or similar arrangement of shares or rights to acquire shares of the Company;
an issue of shares upon the exercise of the subscription of conversion rights under the terms of any warrants, bonds, notes or other securities of the Company which are convertible into shares of the Company or carry rights to subscribe for shares of the Company; and
any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company,
shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and this approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company's shareholders in general meetings; and
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange, in any territory, outside Hong Kong)."
9. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
Ordinary Resolution
"THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions nos. 7 and 8 of the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice"), the general mandate referred to in resolution no. 8 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the Directors pursuant to such general mandate of an amount representing the aggregate number of the shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate referred to in the resolution no. 7 of the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution."
By order of the Board
Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited
Cheng Chi Ming, Brian
Chairman
Hong Kong, 28 July 2020
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
Integrated Waste Solutions Building
8 Chun Cheong Street,
Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate,
New Territories
Hong Kong
Notes:
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her/it to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
Shareholders who intend to attend this meeting in person or by proxy should return the relevant reply slip to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong on or before Friday, 21 August 2020.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from 21 August 2020 to 27 August 2020 both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible for attending and voting at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 27 August 2020, unregistered holders of shares of the Company should ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 20 August 2020.
In relation to the ordinary resolutions nos. 7, 8 and 9 of this notice, the Directors wish to state that they have no present intention to exercise the Buyback Mandate and the Issuance Mandate.
Unless announced otherwise, the meeting will be postponed if typhoon signal No. 8 or above, or a black rainstorm warning is in effect at 7:30 a.m. on the date of the annual general meeting. The Company will post an announcement on its website (www.iwsgh.com) and the designated website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) to notify shareholders of the Company of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Messrs. Lam King Sang and Tam Sui Kin, Chris; four non-executive Directors, namely, Messrs. Cheng Chi Ming, Brian (Chairman), Tsang On Yip, Patrick, Lau Sai Cheong and Lee Chi Hin, Jacob; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Messrs. Chow Shiu Wing, Joseph, Wong Man Chung, Francis, and Chan Ting Bond, Michael.
