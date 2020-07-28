Integrated Waste : Reply slip for the Annual General Meeting of Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited to be held on Thursday, 27 August 2020 and at any adjourned meeting thereof

If shareholders intend to express their opinions at the AGM, please indicate your intention and set out the main points of your opinions (together with approximate time required) in the following box. Please note that in view of time constraints, priority will be given to those shareholders who have registered their intention with the Company to express their opinions at the AGM. However, the Company cannot guarantee that all shareholders who have indicated their intention to express their opinions in this reply slip can do so at the AGM.