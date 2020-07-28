Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited    923   KYG4812S1012

INTEGRATED WASTE SOLUTIONS GROUP HOLDING

(923)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Integrated Waste : Reply slip for the Annual General Meeting of Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited to be held on Thursday, 27 August 2020 and at any adjourned meeting thereof

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited

綜 合 環 保 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(stock code: 923)

REPLY SLIP

For the Annual General Meeting of Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited to

be held on Thursday, 27 August 2020 and at any adjourned meeting thereof

To: Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1) of (Note 2)

being the registered holder(s) of

shares (Note 3) with nominal

value of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint a proxy to attend on my/our behalf the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held at Regency Ballroom I, Lobby Level, Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui, 18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 27 August 2020 at 10:30 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof.

Signature

Date

2020

NOTES:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the full address(es) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  3. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s).
  4. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong on or before Friday, 21 August 2020.
  5. If shareholders intend to express their opinions at the AGM, please indicate your intention and set out the main points of your opinions (together with approximate time required) in the following box. Please note that in view of time constraints, priority will be given to those shareholders who have registered their intention with the Company to express their opinions at the AGM. However, the Company cannot guarantee that all shareholders who have indicated their intention to express their opinions in this reply slip can do so at the AGM.

My intention and main points are as follows:

Disclaimer

Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 04:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTEGRATED WASTE SOLUTIONS
12:16aINTEGRATED WASTE : Reply slip for the Annual General Meeting of Integrated Waste..
PU
12:15aINTEGRATED WASTE : Proposals involving (i) granting of general mandates to repur..
PU
12:15aINTEGRATED WASTE : Notice of the Annual General Meeting
PU
12:15aINTEGRATED WASTE : Form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting to be hel..
PU
2019INTEGRATED WASTE : Major Transaction - Acquisition of Shares in the Target Compa..
PU
2019INTEGRATED WASTE : Interim Report 2019/2020
PU
2019INTEGRATED WASTE : Major Transaction - Acquisition of Shares in the Target Compa..
PU
2019INTEGRATED WASTE : Major Transaction - Acquisition of Shares in the Target Compa..
PU
2015INTEGRATED WASTE SOLUTIONS GP HLDNGS : Re-designation of Director and Appointmen..
PU
2015INTEGRATED WASTE SOLUTIONS GP HLDNGS : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting he..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net income 2020 -77,6 M -10,0 M -10,0 M
Net cash 2020 96,9 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 217 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart INTEGRATED WASTE SOLUTIONS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
King Sang Lam Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Ming Cheng Chairman
Sui Kin Tam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sai Cheong Lau Non-Executive Director
On Yip Tsang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGRATED WASTE SOLUTIONS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%29
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.10.44%26 131
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.62%7 834
SUEZ SA-24.25%7 464
PENNON GROUP PLC4.24%5 747
STERICYCLE-4.06%5 576
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group