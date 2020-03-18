Log in
INTEGUMEN PLC    SKIN   GB00BYWJ6269

INTEGUMEN PLC

(SKIN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/17 12:35:06 pm
0.85 GBp   +9.68%
03:12aINTEGUMEN : 3 year $3.75m (£3.12m) bacteria prod'n agreement
PU
02/26INTEGUMEN : Launch of ecowaterOS; Company Update
PU
02/07INTEGUMEN : to present at The UK Investor Show
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Integumen : 3 year $3.75m (£3.12m) bacteria prod'n agreement

03/18/2020 | 03:12am EDT

AIM share code: SKIN18March 2020

Integumen PLC

('Integumen' or 'Company')

Integumen signs three year $3.75m (£3.12m) bacteria production agreement with Modern Water plc

Labskin Laboratories to expand 100% in Q2 2020 to meet increased demand

Integumen announces that it has signed a three-year revenue-sharing, manufacturing agency agreement ('Agreement') with Modern Water plc ('Modern Water') to manufacture and provide logistic support for the Modern Water's monitoring reagent consumables. The Agreement is for $1.25m (£1.04m) per year for 3-years, worth a total of $3.75m (£3.12m). The revenue share split is 60% / 40% in favour of Modern Water, after costs, and is subject to rolling 12-month extensions thereafter.

In addition, Integumen confirms a further 100% expansion of its purpose-built product and development laboratories in York, UK, to 6,000 square feet, adding six more laboratory rooms to meet growing demand. Two of those laboratories will be allocated to the production of Modern Water's bacteria reagent. As part of the Agreement, a further three full-time laboratory technicians will be recruited to join Integumen's team of highly skilled scientific specialists in bacteria, virus and toxins.

Gerard Brandon CEO Integumen plc commented:

'We are delighted to announce the continued expansion of our laboratories and to be able to provide European bacteria reagent manufacturing capacity and logistic support to Modern Water's sales, marketing and distribution in the US, EU, China and Japan. This Agreement demonstrates demand for Integumen's services and our capacity to maintain exponential growth regardless of the uncertainties of Brexit or the Coronavirus. In addition to production of the bacteria reagents, our AI division is exploring options to develop data analytic tools for Modern Water monitoring equipment, with the potential to add higher-value bolt-on real-time alert services leading to increased revenue per client.'

Simon Humphrey CEO of Modern Water, commented:

'This Agreement is a water-shed moment for Modern Water. We are moving from a self-contained production, sales, marketing and distribution company to a collaborative, cooperation and partnership business model. This immediately gives Modern Water access to state-of-the art laboratories in the UK without the need for capital expenditure. Integumen's superior development and manufacturing capabilities will enable us to rapidly grow our existing network of sales, marketing and distribution channels, delivering the quality of product we are synonymous with, whilst lowering operational costs.'

Integumen plc

Gerard Brandon, CEO

+44 (0) 7340 055 648

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

Neil Baldwin/Andrew Emmott

+44 (0) 113 370 8974

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Broker)

Andy Thacker/Zoe Alexander

+44 (0) 20 3657 0050

Notes:

Gerard Brandon is CEO, Executive Director and a shareholder of Integumen and is also Non-Executive Chairman and shareholder of Modern Water. Given this conflict of interest, Gerard is not regarded as independent and has taken no part in the Company's consideration or the decision to enter into the Agreement with Modern Water. Ross Andrews, Non-Executive Chairman, Fin Murray, Executive Director, and Camillus Glover, Executive Director, are regarded as independent and have evaluated and agreed the final terms of the Agreement.

About Integumen plc

Integumen is a scientific research and AI-as-a-Service company focused on production and analysis of bacteria, virus and toxins utilising artificial intelligentdata analytics in regulatory technology, from scientifically proving the impact of skincare product claims on skin microbiome for top 10 global cosmetic company clients to remotely detecting water contamination in real-time.

About Modern Water

Modern Water was established in 2006 to develop and commercialise water recovery technologies to counter water crisis problems arising from climate change and a growing global population. Having invested £20m over the last 14 years, the results comprise of a robust patent portfolio in cutting-edge technology, focussed on monitoring of contaminated water and decontamination of wastewater, making recycling of water more efficient. Six countries across the world have legislated that Modern Water monitoring test systems are written into their environmental protection legislation.

Disclaimer

Integumen plc published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 07:11:16 UTC
Chart INTEGUMEN PLC
Duration : Period :
Integumen Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGUMEN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard James Brandon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross Martin Hilton Andrews Chairman
Fionán Murray Chief Operating Officer & Director
Camillus Glover Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Ryan Chief Sales Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGUMEN PLC-48.95%11
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-8.79%111 413
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.14%88 868
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-28.03%47 201
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.77%41 829
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-36.33%38 465
