Integumen : Change to interests of a significant shareholder

Integumen has received a notification of a change in the interests of a significant shareholder. In accordance with AIM Rule 17, the following details are now notified:

On 1 July 2019, the Company was informed by Turner Pope Investments ('TPI') Limited, the Company's broker that they had received a request from an advisor to Open Orphan plc (formerly Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc ('Venn-OO')), under the conditions of the orderly market agreement, to assist in the disposal of Venn-OO's entire holding of 30,071,428 ordinary shares, representing 3.07%, of the Company. There being high liquidity and pent up demand for large blocks of shares in the Company, TPI arranged for an orderly disposal of the Venn-OO shares to be placed with existing long-term shareholders, thereby eliminating any overhang on the open market.

After the disposal administration was concluded, the Company has today received a TR-1 from Venn-OO and now confirms that Venn-OO no longer holds any ordinary shares of Integumen.

In compliance with DTR5, a copy of the notification received from this investor is appended below .

About Integumen:

Integumen is a vertically integrated business, collaborating their Labskin technology platform with partners in artificial intelligence, clinical research, medical device and life science. These collaborators are building their own technology on top of the Labskin AI backbone. Labskin allows skin-care, health-care, pharmaceutical manufacturers and cosmetic companies to test their products on human-like skin in a real-world environment with full access to multiple state-of-the-art partner technologies.

The Company combines data analytics with access to therapeutic operational expertise and offers solutions to our clients, from regulatory approvals, right through to marketing fully tested ingredients that have been certified on our Laboratory grown living human tissue.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Integumen PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Open Orphan plc City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 11 July 2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11 July 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Zero n/a Zero 977,986,902 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.07%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BYWJ6269 Zero n/a Zero n/a SUBTOTAL 8. A Zero Zero B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights n/a SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights n/a SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X') Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii x Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold n/a 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder n/a The number and % of voting rights held n/a The date until which the voting rights will be held n/a 11. Additional information