Integumen : Detail of legal demand;Placing/Subscription update

INTEGUMEN PLC
09/18 05:35:02 pm
0.515 GBp   -1.90%
08:13aINTEGUMEN : Detail of legal demand;Placing/Subscription update
PU
08/03INTEGUMEN : Share Purchase Agreement signed; Issue of shares
PU
08/02INTEGUMEN : Result of Meeting
PU
19 September 2018

Integumen plc

('Integumen' or 'the Company')

Update : details of legal demand; finalisation of Placing and Subscription

The Company announced in its Interim Report on 29 August 2018 that it is seeking to divest itself of under-performing assets, and further that the Company had declined an offer for its skin care division received from Mr Donald Nicholson as it seriously undervalued the assets being sought for purchase, many of which were not for sale.

Subsequently, the Company has received a formal demand for payment of certain amounts due and claimed to be due to Mr. Nicholson and Mercuriali Limited, for services provided to the Company. Mercuriali is owned by Mr Nicholson and is a c11% shareholder in Integumen.

Whilst the Board acknowledges that certain of the claimed amounts are owed to Mr Nicholson and Mercurali, it notes that Mr Nicholson, on behalf of himself and Mercuriali, previously agreed that these amounts are not due to be paid before 9 July 2019.

In addition the formal notice seeks payment of debts owed by Integumen Inc, one of Integumen plc's subsidiaries, to third parties.

The Company believe these demands for immediate payment are without merit, and it will strongly contest such claims if pursued.

The Board expects to complete the final elements of the Subscription, the Placing and acquisition of a stake in Cellulac plc, as announced on 16 July 2018 (and updated on 19 July 2018 and 24 July 2018), shortly.

Integumen plc

Gerard Brandon, Chief Executive

+44 (0) 1223 926 660

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

Neil Baldwin/Andrew Emmott

+44 (0) 113 370 8974

Hybridan LLP (Broker)

Claire Noyce

+44 (0) 20 3764 2341

Disclaimer

Integumen plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 06:12:16 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard J. Brandon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Francis Richardson Non-Executive Chairman
Camillus Glover Director, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Ross Martin Hilton Andrews Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGUMEN PLC-63.86%0
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.59%375 479
PFIZER18.75%252 129
NOVARTIS-1.14%215 800
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.00%212 015
MERCK AND COMPANY25.15%187 284
