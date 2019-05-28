Integumen : Exercise of Warrants

28 May 2019

Integumen PLC

('Integumen' or 'Company')

Exercise of Warrants

Integumen (AIM : SKIN) announces that it has received notification from a warrant holder to exercise warrants over 1,000,000 shares of 0.01p each in the share capital of Integumen ('New Ordinary Shares'). The consideration for the exercise of the New Ordinary Shares amounts, in aggregate, to a cash value of £15,000.

The New Ordinary Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 31 May 2019, and will rank pari passu with the ordinary shares of the Company in issue.

Total voting rights

The Company's total issued capital, after the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, will

be 954,173,684 ordinary shares. As the Company does not hold any shares in Treasury, this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company following Admission.

Contacts

About Integumen:

Integumen is a vertically integrated business, collaborating their Labskin technology platform with partners in artificial intelligence, clinical research, medical device and life science. These collaborators are building their own technology on top of the Labskin AI backbone. Labskin allows skin-care, health-care, pharmaceutical manufacturers and cosmetic companies to test their products on human-like skin in a real-world environment with full access to multiple state-of-the-art partner technologies.

The Company combines data analytics with access to therapeutic operational expertise and offers solutions to our clients, from regulatory approvals, right through to marketing fully tested ingredients that have been certified on our Laboratory grown living human tissue.