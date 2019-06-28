Log in
Integumen : Exercise of Warrants

06/28/2019 | 10:11am EDT

AIM share code: SKIN

28 June 2019

Integumen PLC

('Integumen' or 'Company')

Exercise of Warrants

Integumen announces that it has received notification from warrant holders to exercise warrants over 7,631,868 shares of 0.01p in the share capital of Integumen ('the Warrant Shares'). The consideration for the exercise of the Warrant Shares amounts, in aggregate, to a cash value of £73,714.28.

Application has been made for the Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to be on or about 4 July 2019. These shares will rank pari passuwith the ordinary shares of the Company in issue.

Total voting rights

The Company's total issued share capital, following the issue of the Warrant Shares, will be 977,183,330 ordinary shares. As the Company does not hold any shares in Treasury, this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company following Admission.

Contacts

Integumen plc

Gerard Brandon, CEO

+44 (0) 7340 055 643

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

Neil Baldwin/Andrew Emmott

+44 (0) 113 370 8974

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Broker)

Andy Thacker

+44 (0) 20 3621 4120

About Integumen:

Integumen is a vertically integrated business, collaborating their Labskin technology platform with partners in artificial intelligence, clinical research, medical device and life science. These collaborators are building their own technology on top of the Labskin AI backbone. Labskin allows skincare, healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturers and cosmetic companies to test their products on human-like skin in a real-world environment with full access to multiple state-of-the-art partner technologies.

The Company combines data analytics with access to therapeutic operational expertise and offers solutions to our clients, from regulatory approvals, right through to marketing fully tested ingredients that have been certified on our Laboratory grown living human tissue.

Disclaimer

Integumen plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 14:10:06 UTC
