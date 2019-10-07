Log in
Integumen : LabskinAI creates virtual AI psoriasis skin model

10/07/2019 | 02:41am EDT

AIM share code: SKIN

7 October 2019

Integumen PLC

('Integumen' or 'Company')

LabskinAI team create a virtual AI psoriasis skin model

Integumen announces that at the AI Awards 2019 event, in Dublin, the LabskinAI combined teams of microbiology and computer science disclosed the completion of an artificially intelligent, virtual psoriasis skin model.

Utilising 671 anonymised patients, samples were taken directly from the Psoriasis lesion and other sites on the patients with psoriasis with agoal to produce an AI generalised solution for diseased skin. Following genomic sequencing of the samples, the resulting datasets identified 216 species of microbiota (bacteria, virus and fungi). These were confirmed using a number of different AI algorithms.

Following the testing of various types, a reliable psoriasis model was identified and was confirmed through a cross-validation process. In total, 33 species were identified that are critical to the success of the Labskin AI diseased skin model for analysing psoriasis. The continued addition of patient data will further increase the accuracy of the psoriasis model. This AI dataset model can also be used to develop other diseased skin models such as atopic dermatitis, rosacea and acne.

Substantial development cost and time saving

Studies estimate that Psoriasis affects up to 4.8 % of global population[i]. The economic burden of this disease in the health care system is significant. In 2008, the annual cost of psoriasis in the USA was estimated at $11.25 Billion[ii]. On the other hand, the burden of atopic dermatitis in the USA was $5.297 in 2015, with a of 10.7% of children and 7.2% of adults affected[iii]. In Europe the number of children showing symptoms of atopic dermatitis oscillate between 10 % and 20%[iv].

The cost of new topical drugs is costly and it can take 10 to 15 years at a cost of £2 billion per new drug[v]and has a failure rate of 95%[vi].LabskinAI is ethical, as there is no requirement to set up expensive pre-clinical animal trials.Pharmaceutical companies can undertake topical treatment and skin care product tests in weeks with the LabskinAI diseased skin models that mimic the human skin, in the laboratory.

Gerard Brandon - CEO of Integumen plc, comments:

'Integumen is at the forefront of AI development for the skin care industry. AI diseased skin models are the new frontier and are a disruptive platform for new drug discovery. This has the ability to transform the research and development of diseased skin treatments, making them a lot less expensive and bring products to the market faster. This is why large skin care companies are signing up to use LabskinAI, as reported in the RNS issued earlier today'

Contacts

Integumen plc

Gerard Brandon, CEO

+44 (0) 7340 055 648

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

Neil Baldwin/Andrew Emmott

+44 (0) 113 370 8974

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Broker)

Andy Thacker/Zoe Alexander

+44 (0) 20 3657 0050

About Integumen:

Integumen is a vertically integrated product and services company for skin related diseases, treatments and therapieswith three business units:

· Labskin AI's technology platform incorporates artificial intelligence within clinical research for medical device, pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals and related life science test services. Labskin allows skincare, healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturers and cosmetic companies to test their products on human-like skin in a real-world environment with full access to multiple state-of-the-art partner technologies.

· Wound pHase is developing skin and wound care products using its proprietary wound dressing technology. Working in collaboration with CBD providers creating a CBD infused diabetic wound care product range.

· Stoer-for-menskin products e-commerce division offers a range of skincare products derived from 5 natural super-ingredient plant extracts specifically for men to reduce the signs of ageing and is also used as a control for client testing within Labskin laboratories.

The Company combines data analytics with access to therapeutic operational expertise and offers solutions to our clients, from regulatory approvals, right through to marketing fully tested ingredients that have been certified on our Laboratory grown living human tissue.

Disclaimer

Integumen plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:41:01 UTC
