2019 CES: Intel Advances PC Experience with New Platforms, Technologies and Industry Collaboration

Today at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Intel unveiled the next wave of PC innovation that will advance the PC experience to help power every person's greatest contribution, including:

Details on our highly integrated platform that will feature our upcoming first volume 10nm PC processor, code-named 'Ice Lake'

Preview of a hybrid 10nm CPU architecture with Foveros 3D packaging, code-named 'Lakefield'

Project Athena, an innovation program to deliver a new class of advanced laptops

Expansion of the 9th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processor family

New 10nm Platforms for Mobile PCs

In the coming months, Intel will launch its new mobile PC platform with Intel's upcoming first volume 10nm processor, code-named 'Ice Lake.'

Built on Intel's new Sunny Cove CPU microarchitecture detailed last month at Architecture Day, Ice Lake is expected to deliver a new level of technology integration on a client platform.

Ice Lake is the first platform to feature the all-new Gen11 integrated graphics architecture, support Intel Adaptive Sync technology, enabling smooth frame rates and capable of more than 1 TFLOP of performance for richer gaming and creation experience.

The new mobile PC platform is also the first to integrate Thunderbolt™ 3 and the new high-speed Wi-Fi 6 wireless standard as a built-in technology, as well as feature Intel® DL Boost instruction sets to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. Ice Lake brings this all together with incredible battery life to enable super-thin, ultra-mobile designs with world-class performance and responsiveness, enabling people to enjoy an amazing computing experience. As shown by Dell*, look for new devices from Intel OEM partners on shelves by holiday 2019.

Intel also provided a sneak peek of a new client platform, code-named 'Lakefield,' that features a hybrid CPU architecture with Intel's new innovative Foveros 3D packaging technology. Lakefield has five cores, combining a 10nm high-performance Sunny Cove core with four Intel Atom® processor-based cores into a tiny package that delivers low-power efficiency with graphics and other IPs, I/O and memory. The result is a smaller board that provides OEMs more flexibility for thin and light form factor design and is packed with all the technology people have come to expect from Intel including long battery life, performance and connectivity. Lakefield is expected to be in production this year.

Intel is uniquely positioned to deliver this type of innovation because the broad set of technologies - the packaging, the architecture, the performance and connectivity - are all under one roof to help bring incredible new designs and experiences to life.

Project Athena Advances Laptop Innovation

Intel also announced Project Athena, an innovation program that defines and aims to help bring to market a new class of advanced laptops. Combining world-class performance, battery life and connectivity in sleek, beautiful designs, the first Project Athena laptops are expected to be available in the second half of this year across both Windows* and Chrome* operating systems.

Designed to enable new experiences and capitalize on next-generation technologies, including 5G and artificial intelligence, Project Athena creates a path forward to accelerate laptop innovation through:

An annual spec outlining platform requirements

New user experience and benchmarking targets defined by real-world usage models

Extensive co-engineering support and innovation pathfinding

Ecosystem collaboration to accelerate key laptop component development and availability

Verification of Project Athena devices through a comprehensive certification process

Based on extensive research to understand how people use their devices and the challenges they face, the annual spec combines key areas of innovation to deliver laptops that are purpose-built to help people focus, adapt to life's roles and always be ready. Intel's Project Athena innovation partners include Acer*, Asus*, Dell, Google*, HP*, Innolux*, Lenovo*, Microsoft*, Samsung* and Sharp*, among others.

From delivering the first connected PC with integrated Wi-Fi in the Intel® Centrino® platform to driving mainstream adoption of super thin and light designs, touchscreens and 2 in 1 form factors with Ultrabook™, Intel is uniquely positioned to be the catalyst in delivering the next-gen PC experience.

Expanding 9th Gen Intel Core Processor Family

In October, Intel launched the first set of the 9th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors, including the Intel Core i9-9900K processor, the world's best gaming processor1. Today, Intel introduced new additions to the 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family that expand the options to meet a broad range of consumer needs from casual users to professionals to gamers and serious content creators. The first of the new 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors is expected to be available starting this month with more rolling out through the second quarter of this year.

