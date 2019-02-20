Log in
2019 MWC: Intel Helps Bring Batman to Life with Mixed Reality

0
02/20/2019 | 08:06pm EST

Intel, AT&T*, Ericsson*, Warner Bros.* and DC* collaborated to create a mixed reality experience that immerses fans wearing virtual reality headsets in the world of DC's tech-savvy Super Hero Batman* as he takes on Super-Villain The Scarecrow*. The experience builds on a proof-of-concept demonstration conducted in December 2018 with the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts.

Mobile World Congress attendees will see how Batman defeats The Scarecrow in an action-packed immersive experience using a digital model of their encounter in the Intel booth (#3E31 in Hall 3) in Fira de Barcelona.

The demonstration showcases the latest evolution in mobile broadband technology and distributed cloud remote rendering. It runs on Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors in Ericsson radio base stations with the Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform.

More: AT&T, Ericsson, Intel and Warner Bros. showcase the potential of 5G through a mixed-reality experience featuring DC's Batman and The Scarecrow at MWC19 Barcelona  | Intel at 2019 MWC

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 01:05:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 069 M
EBIT 2019 23 873 M
Net income 2019 19 567 M
Debt 2019 13 664 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 11,97
P/E ratio 2020 11,46
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
EV / Sales 2020 3,28x
Capitalization 231 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 52,2 $
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION10.08%231 146
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%192 773
BROADCOM INC10.77%114 712
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.83%101 396
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.86%95 550
SK HYNIX INC--.--%47 806
