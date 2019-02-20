2019 MWC: Intel Helps Bring Batman to Life with Mixed Reality

Intel, AT&T*, Ericsson*, Warner Bros.* and DC* collaborated to create a mixed reality experience that immerses fans wearing virtual reality headsets in the world of DC's tech-savvy Super Hero Batman* as he takes on Super-Villain The Scarecrow*. The experience builds on a proof-of-concept demonstration conducted in December 2018 with the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts.

Mobile World Congress attendees will see how Batman defeats The Scarecrow in an action-packed immersive experience using a digital model of their encounter in the Intel booth (#3E31 in Hall 3) in Fira de Barcelona.

The demonstration showcases the latest evolution in mobile broadband technology and distributed cloud remote rendering. It runs on Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors in Ericsson radio base stations with the Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform.

