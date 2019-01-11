Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple considered Samsung, MediaTek to supply 5G modems for 2019 iPhones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 03:03pm EST
An attendee uses a new iPhone X during a presentation for the media in Beijing

(Reuters) - Apple Inc considered tapping Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and MediaTek Inc along with existing vendor Intel Corp to supply 5G modem chips for 2019 iPhones, according to an Apple executive's testimony at the trial between Qualcomm Inc and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday.

Between 2011 and 2016, Apple relied on San Diego-based Qualcomm as the sole supplier of such chips, which help iPhones connect to wireless networks. Starting in 2016, Apple split the business between Intel and Qualcomm, but in 2018, Apple moved solely to Intel for its newest phones.

But Apple supply chain executive Tony Blevins testified on Friday that Apple has also considered MediaTek and Samsung, one of its largest rivals in the smart phone market, to supply the chips for the next generation of wireless networks known as 5G. Those networks are expected to start rolling out this year and provide faster data speeds than current 4G networks.

On the stand at a federal courthouse in San Jose, California, Blevins testified that Apple has long sought multiple suppliers for modem chips but signed an agreement with Qualcomm to exclusively supply the chips because the chip supplier offered deep rebates on patent licence costs in exchange for exclusivity.

In 2013, Apple broke off work with Intel to start supplying modems for the iPad Mini 2 because Apple would lose its rebates by using Intel's chips, rendering Intel's products "economically unattractive" overall.

Later that year after cost negotiations with Qualcomm did not go as Apple hoped, Apple kicked off "Project Antique" to secure a second modem supplier, Blevins testified.

By 2016 and 2017, Apple introduced Intel's modems in some of its iPhones but also still used Qualcomm chips. But Apple's lawsuit against Qualcomm filed in early 2017 caused their business relationship to change "in a very profound and negative manner," leading to using only Intel's modems for the phones released last year.

"The entire concept of Project Antique was to find a second supplier. No offence to [Intel] but we don't want to be single supplier with them. We wanted both Qualcomm and [Intel] in the mix," Blevins said.

Blevins said that talking with Samsung, whose Galaxy and Note devices compete against the iPhone, is "not an ideal environment" for Apple, but that Samsung is currently the largest component supplier to Apple.

Blevins did not say whether Apple had reached a decision on a 5G modem supplier or whether it would release a 5G iPhone in 2019. Citing sources, Bloomberg previously reported that Apple would not release such a phone until 2020.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; editing by Frances Kerry and Susan Thomas)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.02% 152.25 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.63% 48.855 Delayed Quote.2.30%
MEDIATEK INC. --End-of-day quote.
QUALCOMM 1.65% 57.73 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
03:03pApple considered Samsung, MediaTek to supply 5G modems for 2019 iPhones
RE
12:28pAMD shows off 7nm next-gen chips at CES, aims at Intel and Nvidia
RE
11:24aINTEL : Autonomous Driving
PU
10:29aTEN YEARS OF INTEL AT NRF : Retail Transformation Has Only Just Begun
PU
01/10INTEL : 2019 ces
PU
01/10INTEL : and Warner Bros. Immersive CES Experience Previews Entertainments Future..
AQ
01/10#CES2019 : Intel adds six new 9th Generation processors
AQ
01/09INTEL : Using Autonomous Vehicle Technology to Make Roads Safer Today
AQ
01/09INTEL : Mobileye founders unveil a wearable camera to identify everyone you meet
AQ
01/082019 CES : Intel's Framework for Automated Vehicle Safety Standard Gaining Globa..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 71 199 M
EBIT 2018 24 369 M
Net income 2018 21 023 M
Debt 2018 15 690 M
Yield 2018 2,43%
P/E ratio 2018 10,90
P/E ratio 2019 11,20
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
Capitalization 222 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 54,1 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION2.30%219 118
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%181 599
BROADCOM INC-1.87%100 303
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.84%92 443
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.79%86 974
SK HYNIX INC--.--%41 439
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.