Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple in advanced talks to buy Intel's smartphone-modem chip business - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is in advanced talks to buy chipmaker Intel Corp's smartphone-modem chip business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Assuming talks don't fall apart, the deal, valued at $1 billion or more, could be reached in the next week, according to the WSJ. (https://on.wsj.com/2Yi5E6H)

Intel announced it would exit the 5G modem chip business in April, hours after Apple settled a longstanding legal dispute with Qualcomm Inc, a key supplier of iPhone modem chips.

The Journal had reported in the same month that Intel was exploring a sale for its modem chip business to Apple or another acquirer.

While Apple declined to comment, Intel did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Intel rose 1.5% to $52.10, while those of Apple were up marginally in extended trading. Qualcomm's shares were down about 2% on the report.

Intel is expected to report second-quarter results on July 25, while Apple is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on July 30.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.29% 207.22 Delayed Quote.28.43%
INTEL CORPORATION 2.15% 51.35 Delayed Quote.7.12%
QUALCOMM 1.27% 75.95 Delayed Quote.31.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
06:57pTrump meets with tech CEOs on Huawei
RE
06:08pAPPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL : Wsj
RE
06:07pApple in advanced talks to buy Intel's smartphone-modem chip business - WSJ
RE
03:34pAPPLE : in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Chip Business
DJ
02:39pINTEL : Shares Gain 2.2% in Monday Afternoon Trading
DJ
02:17pFacebook, Amazon and Alphabet take center stage on Wall Street
RE
10:46aToshiba Memory sees 'good chance' of M&A in push for data center business
RE
07/19WHITE HOUSE TO HOST MEETING WITH TEC : sources
RE
07/19Qualcomm Incurs Another EU Fine -- WSJ
DJ
07/18INTEL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 68 503 M
EBIT 2019 21 673 M
Net income 2019 18 478 M
Debt 2019 12 727 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,54x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
Capitalization 230 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 52,11  $
Last Close Price 51,35  $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION7.12%225 059
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 274
BROADCOM INC14.05%115 441
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.08%110 014
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.17%102 580
QUALCOMM31.79%91 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group