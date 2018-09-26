Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/26 10:00:02 pm
45.7 USD   -0.46%
BetterInvesting : Magazine Releases December Stock To Study And Undervalued Stock Choices For Investors' Informational And Educational Use

09/26/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Intel Corporation (NDQ: INTC) as its December 2018 "Stock to Study" and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NDQ: CBRL) as its December 2018 "Undervalued Stock" for investors' informational and educational use.

"The committee selected Intel for its inroads into data centers and surprising strength of the PC market combined with a reasonable valuation," said Adam Ritt, editor of BetterInvesting Magazine. "For the Undervalued selection, the committee cited Cracker Barrel's solid execution amid challenging industry fundamentals and current dividend yield."

Check BetterInvesting's December issue for more details about these selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Intel and Cracker Barrel by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip S. Dano, CFA; Maury Elvekrog, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Adam Ritt.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting
BetterInvesting is a national nonprofit organization that has been empowering individual investors since 1951. Founded in Detroit, the association (formerly known as National Association of Investors Corporation) was borne of the conviction that anyone can become a successful long-term investor by following common-sense investing practices. BetterInvesting has helped more than 5 million people become better, more informed investors by providing webinars, in-person events, easy-to-use online tools for analyzing stocks, a monthly magazine and a community of volunteers and like-minded investors. For more information about BetterInvesting, visit its website at www.betterinvesting.org or call toll free (877) 275-6242.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 

SOURCE BetterInvesting


© PRNewswire 2018
