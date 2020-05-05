Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/05 03:07:32 pm
59.205 USD   +2.10%
02:36pCar Makers Won't Put Brakes on Autonomous Driving, Mobileye CEO Says
DJ
09:45aINTEL : Delivers World's Fastest Gaming Processor
AQ
08:05aLenovo launches new server platform with AMD data center chips
RE
Car Makers Won't Put Brakes on Autonomous Driving, Mobileye CEO Says

05/05/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

By Asa Fitch

Car makers are facing a huge crisis with sales plummeting and many factories idled, but some of the industry's more futuristic plans still appear to be on track.

That, at least, is part of Intel's logic behind the company's move, unveiled Monday, to buy Israeli transportation app maker Moovit Inc. for $900 million and make it part of Mobileye, the semiconductor maker's $15 billion bet on autonomous driving.

Mobileye plans to integrate its technology into robo-car systems being developed by Volkswagen AG, Chinese electric-car maker NIO Inc. and others.

Some of those systems are set to roll out in cities in 2022, Mobileye Chief Executive Amnon Shashua said Tuesday. Mobileye needed a tool like Moovit, which helps users plan trips, giving them a bird's-eye view of transit options based on real-time data, to round out its offering, Mr. Shashua said.

Global car sales are expected to fall by 22% this year to 70.3 million, according to market-data tracker IHS Markit. Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and other automakers have shuttered factories and idled hundreds of thousands of workers as the virus spread.

While the coronavirus may be putting a damper on the industry now, Mr. Shashua said people will still want to move around and the appetite for automation will increase when the health crisis passes. Social distancing could further pique interest in driverless cars, although he said that wasn't going to be a long-term driver.

"When we think about things long term--and long term here is 2022--Covid-19 doesn't change the fundamentals," he said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 2.00% 59.1308 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
NIO LIMITED 0.36% 3.36 Delayed Quote.-16.92%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 5.09% 127.2 Delayed Quote.-31.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 726 M
EBIT 2020 24 235 M
Net income 2020 19 357 M
Debt 2020 15 085 M
Yield 2020 2,33%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,51x
EV / Sales2021 3,48x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 64,02  $
Last Close Price 57,47  $
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-3.11%243 328
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.83%264 074
NVIDIA CORPORATION23.79%173 948
BROADCOM INC.-17.01%103 826
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.87%100 689
QUALCOMM, INC.-14.22%85 090
