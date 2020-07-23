China's STAR Market doubles Nasdaq's gains this year, new benchmark shows

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - China's STAR Market, a
year-old tech-focused board for start-ups that Beijing hopes
will fund a technological edge over Washington, launched its
index on Thursday and showed it has made double the gains of its
U.S. counterpart Nasdaq this year.
The STAR 50 index, the first index for Shanghai's
STAR Market, opened at 1,487.2 points, compared with 1,000 base
points at the end of 2019. That makes for a roughly 50% surge
compared with the Nasdaq 100 index's 24% rise so far this
year.
The creation of the index, which tracks the 50 biggest
companies listed on the board for more than six months, offers
investors a tool to monitor and evaluate a market that has been
endorsed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"STAR 50 will be the equivalent to Nasdaq 100," said Duan
Shihua, head of Shanghai Changer Investment Management
Consulting, a Chinese index publisher.
"In this information age, tech firms have the biggest growth
potential, and represent the future."
First announced by President Xi in November, 2018, when the
Sino-U.S. trade war was raging, the STAR Market was designed to
nurture China's own Intels and Qualcomms as
Beijing seeks technological self-sufficiency.
The STAR Market, with its streamlined listing process, has
already dwarfed Shanghai's 30-year-old main board in the
first half of 2020 to become the world's second-biggest IPO
venuetrailing only Nasdaq.
The market is now home to 140 companies worth 2.8 trillion
yuan ($400 billion) in combined market value, and hundreds of
companies are preparing to list, including Alibaba's Ant Group,
the fintech giant.
The STAR 50 index tracks tech companies such as chip-maker
Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment and software
maker Beijing Kingsoft.
Money managers are already rushing to capitalize on the
index launch. Four mutual fund companies, including China Asset
Management Co and E Fund Management Co, have applied to launch
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the STAR 50, according to
regulatory disclosures.
But with STAR Market companies trading at 100 times trailing
earnings on average, compared with a multiple of just 34 for
Nasdaq stocks, some analysts caution it could be a bubble ready
to burst.
The launch is also intensifying the competition between
global bourses for tech-related listings and investment.
Hang Seng Indexes Co said it will launch the Hang Seng TECH
Index on July 27 to meet rapidly-growing interest in the tech
sector. The new index will track Hong Kong's 30 largest
technology companies.
Lu Wendao, vice president of the Shanghai Stock Exchange,
said the STAR Market's biggest triumph was the successful launch
of a U.S.-style registration-based system to streamline the
process of initial public offerings (IPOs), according to an
article posted on the exchange's website.
The new IPO system is being copied in Shenzhen's start-up
board ChiNext.
($1 = 7.0042 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith
Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Lincoln Feast.)