Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation (INTC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Shareholders with $50,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 28, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Intel Corporation ("Intel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTC) securities between April 23, 2020 and July 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Intel investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 23, 2020, after the market closed, Intel disclosed that production of its 7-nanometer chips would be delayed after the Company had "identified a defect mode in [its] 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation."

On this news, the Company's share price fell more than 10% in afterhours trading on July 23, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: : (1) that Intel had identified a defect mode in its 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation; (2) that, as a result, the Company would experience a six-month delay in its production schedule for 7-nanometer products; (3) that Intel was reasonably likely to rely on third-party foundries for manufacturing its 7-nanometer products; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Intel was reasonably likely to lose market share to its competitors who are already selling 7-nanometer products; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intel securities, you may move the Court no later than September 28, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
11:02aDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
05:51aCurvature announced as official Data Centre Solutions Premier Support Partner..
AQ
08/04INTEL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit ..
BU
08/04Apple Launches New 27-Inch iMac; Features Include 10-Core Option, Improved Di..
DJ
08/04INTC Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Intel Corporation Shareholde..
BU
08/04INTEL : Taller than the Statue of Liberty 'Big Blue' Helps Intel Expand D1X
AQ
08/04Chipmaker AT&S sees profitability growth on strong demand from smartphone mak..
RE
08/03Chipmaker AT&S sees profitability growth on strong demand from smartphone mak..
RE
08/03INTC Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit ..
PR
08/03INTEL : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Cla..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 117 M - -
Net income 2020 19 594 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 2,69%
Capitalization 209 B 209 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 57,96 $
Last Close Price 49,13 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-17.91%208 950
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED28.55%375 310
NVIDIA CORPORATION90.87%276 263
BROADCOM INC.3.91%132 074
QUALCOMM, INC.25.75%125 181
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.07%121 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group