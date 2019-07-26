Intel : 10th Gen Intel Core

Log in
10th Gen Intel Core

07/26/2019

10th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors pack intelligent performance, stunning entertainment and the best connectivity into remarkably thin-and-light laptops and 2 in 1s. They are available with Intel® Iris® Plus graphics for a huge leap forward in gaming, streaming and creativity on the go.

  • Uri Frank (right), Intel vice president of platform engineering in the Client Computing Group, with Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, announce the launch of the 10th Gen Intel Core processors on stage at Computex 2019 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Taipei, Taiwan. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Gregory Bryant (left), Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, holds a wafer of 10th Gen Intel Core processors (code-named 'Ice Lake') on stage at Computex 2019 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He is joined by Uri Frank, Intel vice president of platform engineering in the Client Computing Group. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 shows the 10th Gen Intel Core processor. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at Computex enable fast, immersive experiences with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 shows the 10th Gen Intel Core processor. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at Computex enable fast, immersive experiences with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 shows the 10th Gen Intel Core processor. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at Computex enable fast, immersive experiences with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 shows the 10th Gen Intel Core processor. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at Computex enable fast, immersive experiences with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel unveils its 10th Gen Intel Core mobile processors on May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at the event are based on Intel's 10nm technology and are now shipping. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel unveils its 10th Gen Intel Core mobile processors on May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at the event are based on Intel's 10nm technology and are now shipping. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel unveils its 10th Gen Intel Core mobile processors on May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at the event are based on Intel's 10nm technology and are now shipping. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 shows a 10th Gen Intel Core processor wafer. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at Computex enable fast, immersive experiences with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 shows a 10th Gen Intel Core processor wafer. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at Computex enable fast, immersive experiences with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, displays a 10th Gen Intel Core processor on stage during a rehearsal for Intel's keynote at Computex 2019 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Taipei, Taiwan. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

  • COMPUTEX 2019 - Gaming on 10th gen Intel Core thin and light platforms | Intel
  • COMPUTEX 2019 - AI usages on 10th gen Intel Core platforms | Intel
  • COMPUTEX 2019 - Decades of Innovation | Intel
  • COMPUTEX 2019 - Create the World As You See It | Intel

Intel Corporation published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 395 M
EBIT 2019 22 091 M
Net income 2019 18 574 M
Debt 2019 15 134 M
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,55x
EV / Sales2020 3,46x
Capitalization 231 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 54,25  $
Last Close Price 51,59  $
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION12.76%233 520
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%221 014
BROADCOM INC18.13%119 577
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS36.51%119 017
NVIDIA CORPORATION29.87%105 588
QUALCOMM33.32%91 603
