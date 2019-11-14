Log in
Intel : 10th Gen Intel Core

0
11/14/2019 | 01:15pm EST

10th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors pack intelligent performance, stunning entertainment and the best connectivity into remarkably thin-and-light laptops and 2 in 1s. They are available with Intel® Iris® Plus graphics for a huge leap forward in gaming, streaming and creativity on the go.

News Press Materials Images
  • Uri Frank (right), Intel vice president of platform engineering in the Client Computing Group, with Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, announce the launch of the 10th Gen Intel Core processors on stage at Computex 2019 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Taipei, Taiwan. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Gregory Bryant (left), Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, holds a wafer of 10th Gen Intel Core processors (code-named 'Ice Lake') on stage at Computex 2019 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He is joined by Uri Frank, Intel vice president of platform engineering in the Client Computing Group. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 shows the 10th Gen Intel Core processor. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at Computex enable fast, immersive experiences with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 shows the 10th Gen Intel Core processor. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at Computex enable fast, immersive experiences with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 shows the 10th Gen Intel Core processor. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at Computex enable fast, immersive experiences with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 shows the 10th Gen Intel Core processor. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at Computex enable fast, immersive experiences with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel unveils its 10th Gen Intel Core mobile processors on May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at the event are based on Intel's 10nm technology and are now shipping. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel unveils its 10th Gen Intel Core mobile processors on May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at the event are based on Intel's 10nm technology and are now shipping. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel unveils its 10th Gen Intel Core mobile processors on May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at the event are based on Intel's 10nm technology and are now shipping. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 shows a 10th Gen Intel Core processor wafer. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at Computex enable fast, immersive experiences with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released May 28, 2019, at Computex 2019 shows a 10th Gen Intel Core processor wafer. 10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at Computex enable fast, immersive experiences with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, displays a 10th Gen Intel Core processor on stage during a rehearsal for Intel's keynote at Computex 2019 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Taipei, Taiwan. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 18:14:04 UTC
