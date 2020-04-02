Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : 10th Gen Intel Core Processors – Amazing Gaming Starts With Intel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 03:13am EDT

Intel partners with the gaming ecosystem to improve overall game play and the future of entertainment, and that is why Intel keeps pushing the frequency envelope (5.0GHz+) and the balance of cores to deliver the best PC gaming experience with the 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors.

The new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series - launching April 2, 2020 - is the fastest mobile processor, delivering speeds of up to 5.3GHz for the best gaming experience.

News SKU Table » Click for full size Gaming with Wi-Fi 6 » Click for full size Images

Product Photos

  • A photo shows Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo shows the wafer of Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 23 MB)

OEM Images

  • The ASUS ROG Zephyrus runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: ASUS)
  • The Acer Nitro runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Acer)
  • The Acer Predator Triton 500 runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Acer)
  • The MSI GE66 Raider runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: MSI)
  • The Lenovo Legion runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Lenovo)
  • The HP OMEN runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: HP)
  • The Razer Blade 15 runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Razer)

Badges

  • Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 1 MB)

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 07:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
03:13aINTEL : 10th Gen Intel Core Processors – Amazing Gaming Starts With Intel
PU
03:02aINTEL : 10th Gen Intel Core H-series Introduces the World's Fastest Mobile Proce..
BU
04/01EXCLUSIVE : U.S. officials agree on new ways to control high tech exports to Chi..
RE
04/01INTEL : CEO Bob Swan's Annual Letter
AQ
03/31INTEL : CEO Bob Swan's Annual Letter
PU
03/31INTEL : Statement on New Tokyo Olympics Date
AQ
03/30INTEL : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
PU
03/26INTEL : Allocates $6 Million for Coronavirus Relief, Builds on Previous Efforts
PU
03/25INTEL : Response to COVID-19 Crisis
PU
03/25Coronavirus Shows Cash Is King, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72 523 M
EBIT 2020 23 655 M
Net income 2020 19 741 M
Debt 2020 18 545 M
Yield 2020 2,56%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,32x
EV / Sales2021 3,26x
Capitalization 222 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 64,38  $
Last Close Price 51,88  $
Spread / Highest target 73,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-13.32%231 662
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.37%234 967
NVIDIA CORPORATION3.30%161 323
BROADCOM INC.-29.24%94 791
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-24.48%93 303
QUALCOMM-25.31%77 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group