Intel : 10th Gen Intel Core Processors – Amazing Gaming Starts With Intel

Intel partners with the gaming ecosystem to improve overall game play and the future of entertainment, and that is why Intel keeps pushing the frequency envelope (5.0GHz+) and the balance of cores to deliver the best PC gaming experience with the 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors.
The new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series - launching April 2, 2020 - is the fastest mobile processor, delivering speeds of up to 5.3GHz for the best gaming experience.
News
SKU Table
» Click for full size
Gaming with Wi-Fi 6
» Click for full size
Images
Product Photos
» Download all images (ZIP, 23 MB)
-
A photo shows Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
-
A photo shows the wafer of Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
OEM Images
-
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: ASUS)
-
The Acer Nitro runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Acer)
-
The Acer Predator Triton 500 runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Acer)
-
The MSI GE66 Raider runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: MSI)
-
The Lenovo Legion runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Lenovo)
-
The HP OMEN runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: HP)
-
The Razer Blade 15 runs on Intel's new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Razer)
Badges
» Download all images (ZIP, 1 MB)
-
Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
-
Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
-
Intel Corporation released the new processor family on April 2, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Disclaimer
Intel Corporation published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 07:12:09 UTC