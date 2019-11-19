Intel : 2019 AI Summit

A photo shows the Intel Nervana NNP-T for training, Mezzanine card. Intel Nervana Neural Network Processors are Intel's first purpose-built ASICs for complex deep learning with scale and efficiency for cloud and data center customers. Intel demonstrated the Intel NNPs at the company's AI Summit on Nov. 12, 2019, in San Francisco. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

A photo shows the Intel Nervana NNP-T for training packaged chip. Intel Nervana Neural Network Processors are Intel's first purpose-built ASICs for complex deep learning with scale and efficiency for cloud and data center customers. Intel demonstrated the Intel NNPs at the company's AI Summit on Nov. 12, 2019, in San Francisco. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

A photo shows the Intel Nervana NNP-I for inference, m.2 card. Intel Nervana Neural Network Processors are Intel's first purpose-built ASICs for complex deep learning with scale and efficiency for cloud and data center customers. Intel demonstrated the Intel NNPs at the company's AI Summit on Nov. 12, 2019, in San Francisco. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

A photo shows the Intel Nervana NNP-I for inference. Intel Nervana Neural Network Processors are Intel's first purpose-built ASICs for complex deep learning with scale and efficiency for cloud and data center customers. Intel demonstrated the Intel NNPs at the company's AI Summit on Nov. 12, 2019, in San Francisco. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

