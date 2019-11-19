Intel : 2019 AI Summit

At a gathering of industry influencers, Intel welcomed the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) with updates on new products designed to accelerate AI system development and deployment from cloud to edge. Intel demonstrated its Intel® Nervana™ Neural Network Processors (NNP) for training (NNP-T1000) and inference (NNP-I1000) - Intel's first purpose-built ASICs for complex deep learning with incredible scale and efficiency for cloud and data center customers. Intel also revealed its next-generation Intel® Movidius™ Myriad™ Vision Processing Unit (VPU) for edge media, computer vision and inference applications.
In a keynote address, Naveen Rao, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Intel Artificial Intelligence Products Group, shared significant product updates across the Intel AI portfolio in addition to Intel's vision for the future of AI hardware and software.
Jonathan Ballon, Intel vice president in the Internet of Things Group, speaks Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, displays the new Gen 3 Intel Movidius VPU during Intel's AI Summit in San Francisco. During the event, Intel Corporation presents updates on new products designed to accelerate artificial intelligence development and deployment from cloud to edge. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Naveen Rao, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Intel Artificial Intelligence Products Group, displays an Intel Neural Network Processor for inference during his keynote address Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Intel's AI Summit in San Francisco. During the event, Intel Corporation presents updates on new products designed to accelerate artificial intelligence development and deployment from cloud to edge. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Naveen Rao (right), Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Intel Artificial Intelligence Products Group, speaks with Misha Smelyanskiy, director of AI at Facebook, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, during Intel's AI Summit in San Francisco. During the event, Intel Corporation presents updates on new products designed to accelerate artificial intelligence development and deployment from cloud to edge. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
A photo shows the Intel Nervana NNP-T for training, Mezzanine card. Intel Nervana Neural Network Processors are Intel's first purpose-built ASICs for complex deep learning with scale and efficiency for cloud and data center customers. Intel demonstrated the Intel NNPs at the company's AI Summit on Nov. 12, 2019, in San Francisco. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
A photo shows the Intel Nervana NNP-T for training packaged chip. Intel Nervana Neural Network Processors are Intel's first purpose-built ASICs for complex deep learning with scale and efficiency for cloud and data center customers. Intel demonstrated the Intel NNPs at the company's AI Summit on Nov. 12, 2019, in San Francisco. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
A photo shows the Intel Nervana NNP-I for inference, m.2 card. Intel Nervana Neural Network Processors are Intel's first purpose-built ASICs for complex deep learning with scale and efficiency for cloud and data center customers. Intel demonstrated the Intel NNPs at the company's AI Summit on Nov. 12, 2019, in San Francisco. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
A photo shows the Intel Nervana NNP-I for inference. Intel Nervana Neural Network Processors are Intel's first purpose-built ASICs for complex deep learning with scale and efficiency for cloud and data center customers. Intel demonstrated the Intel NNPs at the company's AI Summit on Nov. 12, 2019, in San Francisco. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
