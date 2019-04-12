Log in
Intel : 2019 Computex

04/12/2019 | 12:28am EDT

At COMPUTEX 2019, Intel is showcasing how the company, together with industry partners, is transforming intelligent computing for our data-centric world. We invite you to join Gregory Bryant as he returns to present the 2019 COMPUTEX Industry Opening Keynote with the theme of 'Powering Every Person's Greatest Contribution, Together.' COMPUTEX is May 28-June 1 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 04:27:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 119 M
EBIT 2019 23 879 M
Net income 2019 19 652 M
Debt 2019 13 646 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 12,95
P/E ratio 2020 12,38
EV / Sales 2019 3,72x
EV / Sales 2020 3,54x
Capitalization 251 B
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 53,9 $
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION18.79%250 801
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%213 495
BROADCOM INC21.68%121 726
NVIDIA CORPORATION43.90%116 413
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS21.57%107 866
QUALCOMM-1.02%68 177
