Intel : 2019 MWC

DAY 1: Aicha Evans, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Intel Corporation, gives a sneak preview into plans for the Olympic Summer Games Tokyo 2020 to attendees at Mobile World Congress 2018. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Sandra Rivera, senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group at Intel Corporation, talks about how attendees at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 were able to experience how media is delivered and consumed over 5G, powered by Intel. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Together with the RHB, Intel streamed the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 closing ceremonies live over 5G. Company leaders talked about the future of the Olympic Summer Games Tokyo 2020 with its partners including Toyota Motor Corp., Japanese service provider NTT DOCOMO and Korean service provider KT at Mobile World Congress 2018.

(From left: Shaun Collins, CCS Insights; Aicha Evans, Intel; Kenichi Murata, Toyota Motor Corp.; Sandra Rivera, Intel; Hiroshi Nakamura, NTT DOCOMO; Dr. Hongbeom Jeon, KT.) Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: At an Intel event at 2018 Mobile World Congress, a player experiences a rendering of the downhill skiing venue at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, brought to you by the RHB and Intel True VR. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, experience a live, over-the-air 5G connection in action, streaming 4K UHD video, using the first successful multi-vendor 5G-connected car trial from Toyota and showcasing the Intel GO 5G Automotive Platform that provides the client connection to a 5G base station. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, experience virtual reality gaming over a 5G connection. 5G's high speeds and ultra-low latency allows game play from nearly anywhere. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: An Intel drone developer kit is displayed in the Intel booth at Mobile World Congress on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platforms Group at Intel Corporation, leads a discussion on smart stadiums on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Mobile World Congress. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors tour the Intel booth on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Mobile World Congress. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors tour the Intel booth on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Mobile World Congress. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, experience a live, over-the-air 5G connection in action, streaming 4K UHD video, using the first successful multi-vendor 5G-connected car trial from Toyota and showcasing the Intel GO 5G Automotive Platform that provides the client connection to a 5G base station. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, experience virtual reality gaming over a 5G connection. 5G's high speeds and ultra-low latency allows game play from nearly anywhere. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: An Intel drone developer kit is displayed in the Intel booth at Mobile World Congress on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors tour the Intel booth on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Mobile World Congress. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, experience a live, over-the-air 5G connection in action, streaming 4K UHD video, using the first successful multi-vendor 5G-connected car trial from Toyota and showcasing the Intel GO 5G Automotive Platform that provides the client connection to a 5G base station. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors tour the Intel booth on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Mobile World Congress. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, experience a live, over-the-air 5G connection in action, streaming 4K UHD video, using the first successful multi-vendor 5G-connected car trial from Toyota and showcasing the Intel GO 5G Automotive Platform that provides the client connection to a 5G base station. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: An Intel drone developer kit is displayed in the Intel booth at Mobile World Congress on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Intel's Mobile World Congress booth on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, displays how intelligent nodes with Intel Internet of Things technology use sensors to collect data that enable economic growth, civic engagement, public safety, traffic management, monitoring of parking availability and micro-level environmental monitoring. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, experience a live, over-the-air 5G connection in action, streaming 4K UHD video, using the first successful multi-vendor 5G-connected car trial from Toyota and showcasing the Intel GO 5G Automotive Platform that provides the client connection to a 5G base station. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's Mobile World Congress booth on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, see concurrent video streams on a 4K monitor to recognize the improvement in latency and video experiences when streaming over 802.11ax. It is designed to meet the ever-increasing demands on Wi-Fi. Intel displays how communications advancements will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's Mobile World Congress booth on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, are given a first look at a 5G-enabled 2 in 1 concept PC. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors tour the Intel booth on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Mobile World Congress. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors tour the Intel booth on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Mobile World Congress. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's Mobile World Congress booth on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, see concurrent video streams on a 4K monitor to recognize the improvement in latency and video experiences when streaming over 802.11ax. It is designed to meet the ever-increasing demands on Wi-Fi. Intel displays how communications advancements will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: A visitor to Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, experiences virtual reality gaming over a 5G connection. 5G's high speeds and ultra-low latency allows game play from nearly anywhere. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, experience a live, over-the-air 5G connection in action, streaming 4K UHD video, using the first successful multi-vendor 5G-connected car trial from Toyota and showcasing the Intel GO 5G Automotive Platform that provides the client connection to a 5G base station. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Intel's Mobile World Congress booth on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, showcases edge video analytics for smart city applications. This demonstration of facial recognition features the Intel FlexRAN/MEC solution in a live trial deployed in China by ZTE and China Unicom. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, experience a live, over-the-air 5G connection in action, streaming 4K UHD video, using the first successful multi-vendor 5G-connected car trial from Toyota and showcasing the Intel GO 5G Automotive Platform that provides the client connection to a 5G base station. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Intel's Mobile World Congress booth on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, displays how intelligent nodes with Intel Internet of Things technology use sensors to collect data that enable economic growth, civic engagement, public safety, traffic management, monitoring of parking availability and micro-level environmental monitoring. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Aicha Evans (center), senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Intel Corporation, visits demonstrations in the company's 2018 Mobile World Congress Booth on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: A proof-of-concept demonstration in Intel's 2018 Mobile World Congress booth shows how payments could work for connected cars and other Internet of Things-enabled devices that offer services to the car, without sacrificing security. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors touring Intel's Mobile World Congress booth on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, see an ultra-low power artificial intelligence system-on-chip demo, which includes an Intel Movidius Neural Compute Stick. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors touring Intel's Mobile World Congress booth on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, see an ultra-low power artificial intelligence system-on-chip demo, which includes an Intel Movidius Neural Compute Stick. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 3: A proof-of-concept demonstration in Intel's 2018 Mobile World Congress booth shows how payments could work for connected cars and other Internet of Things-enabled devices that offer services to the car, without sacrificing security. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 3: A visitor to Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, experiences virtual reality gaming over a 5G connection. 5G's high speeds and ultra-low latency allows game play from nearly anywhere. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 3: A visitor to Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, experiences virtual reality gaming over a 5G connection. 5G's high speeds and ultra-low latency allows game play from nearly anywhere. Intel displays how 5G communications will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 3: Visitors to Intel's Mobile World Congress booth on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, see concurrent video streams on a 4K monitor to recognize the improvement in latency and video experiences when streaming over 802.11ax. It is designed to meet the ever-increasing demands on Wi-Fi. Intel displays how communications advancements will transform how we experience the world and how we do business during 2018 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26 to March 1. (Credit: Intel Corporation)