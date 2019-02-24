Intel : 2019 MWC

Intel will showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking at Mobile World Congress 2019. Among the demonstrations that span Intel's full portfolio of network, cloud and client solutions are retail, immersive media and manufacturing. Mobile World Congress will be held in Barcelona in the Fira Gran Via. Intel's booth is located in Hall 3, #3E31.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Spider-Man Soars in Intel 5G-Powered VR Experience

Intel, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality* and Nokia* are teaming up to bring the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' experience to life with the world's first multiplayer virtual reality environment over 5G. In advance of the release of Sony Pictures' highly-anticipated motion picture 'Spider-Man: Far from Home,' in theaters in July, attendees of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona will have the exclusive opportunity to experience what it feels like to be Spider-Man, with the ability to virtually run, jump, climb and web-sling through a cityscape, and compete against other players in real-time. Located in Intel's MWC 2019 booth, the experience is powered by the Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform and Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. While VR applications typically can only be operated by a single user, 5G technology capabilities like low-latency and fast speeds enable this collaborative multiplayer experience.

