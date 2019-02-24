Log in
Intel : 2019 MWC

02/24/2019 | 11:12am EST

Intel will showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking at Mobile World Congress 2019. Among the demonstrations that span Intel's full portfolio of network, cloud and client solutions are retail, immersive media and manufacturing. Mobile World Congress will be held in Barcelona in the Fira Gran Via. Intel's booth is located in Hall 3, #3E31.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Spider-Man Soars in Intel 5G-Powered VR Experience

Intel, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality* and Nokia* are teaming up to bring the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' experience to life with the world's first multiplayer virtual reality environment over 5G. In advance of the release of Sony Pictures' highly-anticipated motion picture 'Spider-Man: Far from Home,' in theaters in July, attendees of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona will have the exclusive opportunity to experience what it feels like to be Spider-Man, with the ability to virtually run, jump, climb and web-sling through a cityscape, and compete against other players in real-time. Located in Intel's MWC 2019 booth, the experience is powered by the Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform and Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. While VR applications typically can only be operated by a single user, 5G technology capabilities like low-latency and fast speeds enable this collaborative multiplayer experience.

More: #MWC19: Sony Pictures takes 'Spider-Man(TM): Far From Home' to new heights with 5G powered by Nokia and Intel

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 16:11:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 069 M
EBIT 2019 23 873 M
Net income 2019 19 567 M
Debt 2019 13 664 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 12,23
P/E ratio 2020 11,71
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
Capitalization 236 B
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION9.55%236 048
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%199 418
BROADCOM INC8.74%109 523
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.56%101 424
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.86%97 106
SK HYNIX INC--.--%49 807
