Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : 2019 MWC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 02:08pm EST

Intel will showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking at Mobile World Congress 2019. Among the demonstrations that span Intel's full portfolio of network, cloud and client solutions are retail, immersive media and manufacturing. Mobile World Congress will be held in Barcelona in the Fira Gran Via. Intel's booth is located in Hall 3, #3E31.

Latest News

Video

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man Soars in Intel 5G-Powered VR Experience

Intel, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality* and Nokia* are teaming up to bring the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' experience to life with the world's first multiplayer virtual reality environment over 5G. In advance of the release of Sony Pictures' highly-anticipated motion picture 'Spider-Man: Far from Home,' in theaters in July, attendees of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona will have the exclusive opportunity to experience what it feels like to be Spider-Man, with the ability to virtually run, jump, climb and web-sling through a cityscape, and compete against other players in real-time. Located in Intel's MWC 2019 booth, the experience is powered by the Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform and Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. While VR applications typically can only be operated by a single user, 5G technology capabilities like low-latency and fast speeds enable this collaborative multiplayer experience.

More: #MWC19: Sony Pictures takes 'Spider-Man(TM): Far From Home' to new heights with 5G powered by Nokia and Intel

Blogs on Intel.com

Third-Party News

Images

  • DAY 1: Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, speaks Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, during 'The Edge Computing Opportunity: Intelligent & Distributed' event at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, speaks Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, during 'The Edge Computing Opportunity: Intelligent & Distributed' event at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, speaks Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, during 'The Edge Computing Opportunity: Intelligent & Distributed' event at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, are part of the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' experience, the world's first multiplayer virtual reality environment over 5G, presented by Intel, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and Nokia. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, are part of the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' experience, the world's first multiplayer virtual reality environment over 5G, presented by Intel, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and Nokia. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: A smart industrial demo in Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, illustrates how computer vision, artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity combine to create a virtual safety cage around robotic arms. If a person enters the 'danger zone,' the robot arms are designed to shut down, eliminating potential injuries. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: A smart industrial demo in Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, illustrates how computer vision, artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity combine to create a virtual safety cage around robotic arms. If a person enters the 'danger zone,' the robot arms are designed to shut down, eliminating potential injuries. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: A smart industrial demo in Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, illustrates how computer vision, artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity combine to create a virtual safety cage around robotic arms. If a person enters the 'danger zone,' the robot arms are designed to shut down, eliminating potential injuries. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: Bob Swan, Intel's chief executive officer, tours the company's booth after completing a broadcast interview at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 1: Sandra Rivera (center), Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, tours Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, speaks during an interview Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in the Intel booth at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, speaks during an interview Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in the Intel booth at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Tom Lantzsch, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Internet of Things Group, tours Intel's booth on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: A smart industrial demo in Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, illustrates how computer vision, artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity combine to create a virtual safety cage around robotic arms. If a person enters the 'danger zone,' the robot arms are designed to shut down, eliminating potential injuries. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, are part of a mixed reality experience that immerses fans wearing virtual reality headsets in the world of DC's tech-savvy Super Hero Batman as he takes on Super-Villain The Scarecrow. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, are part of a mixed reality experience that immerses fans wearing virtual reality headsets in the world of DC's tech-savvy Super Hero Batman as he takes on Super-Villain The Scarecrow. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, are part of a mixed reality experience that immerses fans wearing virtual reality headsets in the world of DC's tech-savvy Super Hero Batman as he takes on Super-Villain The Scarecrow. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Hans Chuang, Intel vice president of the Sales and Marketing Group, tours Intel's booth on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Sandra Rivera (left), Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, speaks with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, during a tour of Intel's 2019 MWC booth on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Bob Swan (left), Intel chief executive officer, greets Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, during a tour of Intel's 2019 MWC booth on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all Day 1 images (ZIP, 34 MB)
» Download all Day 2 images (ZIP, 33 MB)

Resources

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 19:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
02:08pINTEL : 2019 mwc
PU
09:35aINTEL : targets 5G network providers with FPGA-based accelerators
AQ
08:05aINTEL : American Megatrends Announces Compliance with Intel Rack Scale Design Ve..
AQ
02/25Intel Showcases New Products and Partnerships Accelerating the 5G Revolution
AQ
02/25TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Intel - Cloud-Based Network Transformation fro..
AQ
02/25SKYWORKS : and Intel Co-Develop Advanced 5G System Solutions
AQ
02/25Stocks to Watch: Twitter, Boeing, Intel, P&G, and Intuit
DJ
02/25Qualcomm rolls out 5G chips for cars, PCs and home broadband
RE
02/25INTEL : 5g
PU
02/25INTEL : Cloud-Based Network Transformation from Core to Edge Propels 5G Revoluti..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 069 M
EBIT 2019 23 873 M
Net income 2019 19 567 M
Debt 2019 13 664 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 12,37
P/E ratio 2020 11,84
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
EV / Sales 2020 3,38x
Capitalization 239 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 52,5 $
Spread / Average Target -1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION11.85%238 791
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%200 528
BROADCOM INC9.56%109 523
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.56%101 535
NVIDIA CORPORATION18.87%96 166
SK HYNIX INC--.--%49 073
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.