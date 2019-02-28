Intel : 2019 MWC

DAY 1: Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, speaks Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, during 'The Edge Computing Opportunity: Intelligent & Distributed' event at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, speaks Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, during 'The Edge Computing Opportunity: Intelligent & Distributed' event at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, speaks Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, during 'The Edge Computing Opportunity: Intelligent & Distributed' event at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, are part of the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' experience, the world's first multiplayer virtual reality environment over 5G, presented by Intel, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and Nokia. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, are part of the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' experience, the world's first multiplayer virtual reality environment over 5G, presented by Intel, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and Nokia. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: A smart industrial demo in Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, illustrates how computer vision, artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity combine to create a virtual safety cage around robotic arms. If a person enters the 'danger zone,' the robot arms are designed to shut down, eliminating potential injuries. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: A smart industrial demo in Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, illustrates how computer vision, artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity combine to create a virtual safety cage around robotic arms. If a person enters the 'danger zone,' the robot arms are designed to shut down, eliminating potential injuries. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: A smart industrial demo in Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, illustrates how computer vision, artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity combine to create a virtual safety cage around robotic arms. If a person enters the 'danger zone,' the robot arms are designed to shut down, eliminating potential injuries. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Bob Swan, Intel's chief executive officer, tours the company's booth after completing a broadcast interview at MWC 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 1: Sandra Rivera (center), Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, tours Intel's booth at Mobile World Congress on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, speaks during an interview Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in the Intel booth at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, speaks during an interview Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in the Intel booth at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Tom Lantzsch, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Internet of Things Group, tours Intel's booth on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: A smart industrial demo in Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, illustrates how computer vision, artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity combine to create a virtual safety cage around robotic arms. If a person enters the 'danger zone,' the robot arms are designed to shut down, eliminating potential injuries. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, are part of a mixed reality experience that immerses fans wearing virtual reality headsets in the world of DC's tech-savvy Super Hero Batman as he takes on Super-Villain The Scarecrow. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, are part of a mixed reality experience that immerses fans wearing virtual reality headsets in the world of DC's tech-savvy Super Hero Batman as he takes on Super-Villain The Scarecrow. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, are part of a mixed reality experience that immerses fans wearing virtual reality headsets in the world of DC's tech-savvy Super Hero Batman as he takes on Super-Villain The Scarecrow. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Hans Chuang, Intel vice president of the Sales and Marketing Group, tours Intel's booth on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Sandra Rivera (left), Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, speaks with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, during a tour of Intel's 2019 MWC booth on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Bob Swan (left), Intel chief executive officer, greets Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, during a tour of Intel's 2019 MWC booth on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 2: Visitors to Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, experience how artificial intelligence, edge computing and computer vision deliver cutting-edge retail experiences anywhere. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 3: A visitor uses a virtual reality headset during a tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 3: A visitor uses a virtual reality headset during a tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 3: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 3: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 3: Visitors tour Intel's booth at MWC 2019 on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 3: Asha R. Keddy, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Next Generation and Standards, speaks Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, during the 'AI at the Edge vs in the Cloud' event at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 3: Asha R. Keddy, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Next Generation and Standards, speaks Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, during the 'AI at the Edge vs in the Cloud' event at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 3: Caroline Chan, Intel vice president in the Data Center Group, speaks Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, during the '5G Cities: Connecting People, Here, There and Everywhere' event at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 3: Caroline Chan, Intel vice president in the Data Center Group, speaks Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, during the '5G Cities: Connecting People, Here, There and Everywhere' event at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

DAY 4: Lynn Comp, Intel vice president in the Network Platforms Group and general manager of the Visual Cloud Division, speaks Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, during the 'Media & Entertainment: Tips and Tricks for 5G and the Network Edge' event at MWC 2019. Intel showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking from Feb. 25-28, 2019, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. (Credit: Intel Corporation)