Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Intel : 2019 Mobileye Investor Summit

11/04/2019 | 06:45pm EST

The autonomous vehicle (AV) conversation is changing as questions arise around scalability, economics and the regulatory framework. Some companies are adjusting their commercialization timelines; others are seeking consolidation. Against this backdrop, Mobileye President and CEO Professor Amnon Shashua shares details about the company's performance scorecard during an investor and analyst summit at Mobileye's headquarters in Jerusalem on Nov. 5, 2019. The key takeaway: Mobileye's profitable and growing advanced-driver assistance systems (ADAS) business will support cash flow, moving the company's offerings all the way to full autonomy.

Mobileye is one of the most successful acquisitions in Intel's history, more than doubling in size since 2016. With ADAS expected to reach 75% penetration by 2025, Mobileye's leadership in this life-saving technology positions the company well for future growth. Shashua shares how the company's technology leadership today - from sensing to mapping to safety - will enable Mobileye to transform from an automotive technology supplier today to a complete mobility provider down the road.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 23:44:05 UTC
