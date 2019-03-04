Intel : 2019 RSA

Intel's innovation - together with partners and customers - is building the high-performance, trusted computing foundation for our data-centric world.

Intel is uniquely positioned to implement security technologies given the breadth of its product line and its architectural dimensions. Intel's products contain silicon-enabled security technologies that harden system surfaces to help create a trusted foundation and help enable ecosystem partners to create security-optimized solutions.

At Intel, working to secure products is an ongoing priority, not a one-time event.

Future of Security

From Dystopia to Opportunity: Stories from the Future of Cybersecurity

Presenters: Amit Elazari Bar On, Intel; Keren Elazari, K3r3n3.com

Date and Time: Mar. 6 from 2:50 - 3:40pm

The future of cybersecurity is not about protecting secrets; it's about our way of life. Join us for a journey to the near future, told from the perspectives of a friendly hacker and a lawyer, who also happen to be sisters. Discover how evolving attack trends are impacting policy landscapes, why trust has become a feature and what hackers can do for you. Step away from today and embrace what's next.

Multiparty Vulnerability Disclosure: From Here to Where?

Presenters: Audrey Plonk, Intel; John Banghart, Venable; Kent Landfield, McAfee; Art Manion, CERT Coordination Center

Date and Time: Mar. 6 from 9:20 - 10:10am

As the world grows ever more dependent on complex technological systems, the risk of broadly impactful vulnerabilities in software and hardware is driving the need for improvements in how the global ecosystem addresses identification and disclosure of those vulnerabilities. This panel will discuss what works, what doesn't, and suggest a path forward that can benefit everyone globally.

What Happens to Your Threat Model When Hardware Isn't Really Hardware?

Presenters: Lorie Wigle, Intel

Date and Time: Mar. 6 from 9:20 - 10:10am

Join for a discussion about hardware and software update cycles and the importance of reconsidering the way we think about hardware security. We will also discuss the significance of making hardware and software more secure and resilient, and Intel's commitment to developing technologies to solve the industry's most complex problems.

Securing Intel PC for FIDO Support: Industry Standard to Remove Passwords

Presenters: Nitin Sarangdhar, Intel

Date and Time: Mar. 7 from 8:00 - 8:50am

FIDO-enabled platforms replace password match on the relying party website with a passwordless experience of biometric authentication on a user device. This session will cover how PCs can be vulnerable to attacks on simple host OS-based FIDO authenticators and capabilities available in Intel HW to create a trusted execution environment-based FIDO Authenticator to address such vulnerabilities.

Awareness at Scale: Creating Risk-Aware Cultures in Big Companies

Presenters: Ellen Powers, Intel; Tom Pendergast, MediaPro; Kemi Okutubo, International Monetary Fund; Deborah Walter; AmerisourceBergen

Date and Time: Mar. 7 from 1:30 - 2:30pm

Getting employees to take their annual security awareness training is hard at any company. But imagine how hard it is to run a multifaceted, multimedia awareness program for thousands or millions of employees spread across the globe, often not even sharing a common language. That's security awareness at scale-and it's got challenges and triumphs our panelists are eager to explore.

IoT

Internet of Laws: Navigating the IoT Legal Landscape

Presenters: Amit Elazari Bar On, Intel

Date and Time: Mar. 7 from 2:20 - 2:50pm

The world is getting more connected and calls for IoT regulation and software liability are on the rise. This talk will give IoT practitioners and security researchers a quick intro to the variety of legal and regulatory concepts that govern IoT landscape focusing on recent trends. Highlights will include vulnerability disclosure, anti-hacking laws, CCPA and the new CA IoT security law.

Why Industrial IoT Security Is Really about Saving Lives

Presenters: Lorie Wigle, Intel; Emily Miller, Mocana; Galina Antova, Claroty; John Felker, Department of Homeland Security

Date and Time: Mar. 7 from 2:50 - 3:40pm

Industrial control systems simply cannot tolerate any downtime, or risk human safety in any way. A compromise can result in millions of dollars lost - but even more devastatingly-the loss of life. This talk will offer new approaches to protecting industrial control systems and critical infrastructure and focus on the importance of human safety that's at risk when these devices are compromised.

Blockchain

Blockchain Augmentation of the Trusted Supply Chain

Presenters: Eduardo Cabre, Intel; Tom Dodson, Intel

Date and Time: Mar. 8 from 9:50 - 10:40am

The Trusted Supply Chain assures users that a platform (a PC, server, controller, etc.) was made by the expected manufacturer and its firmware was unaltered. This session will describe a blockchain implementation of the Trusted Supply Chain. We replaced a centralized trust model, with a fully distributed model using Ethereum contracts, allowing participants to obtain direct evidence of their claims.

Solving Our Cybersecurity Talent Shortage

The Why: The DEI Dividend

Presenters: Jim Gordon, Intel; Karen Worstell, W Risk Group LLC; Emily Heath, United Airlines; Vanessa Pegueros, DocuSign; Jennifer Steffens, IOActive, Inc.; Caroline Wong, Cobalt.io

Date and Time: Mar. 4 from 8:15 - 9:15am

Cybersecurity is facing talent shortages at a time when problem-solving, innovation and productivity are critical. The talent pipeline seems to be improving, but valuable professionals are opting out of the profession in mid-career. In this seminar, you will hear from leaders driving innovation with culture, inclusion, equity and diversity, and from change agents on how you can make shift happen.

The Who: Is This Responsibility Yours, Mine, or Ours?

Presenters: Jim Gordon, Intel; Karen Worstell, W Risk Group LLC; Alicia Jessip, TEKsystems; Elaine Mariano, Equili; Carmen Marsh, Inteligenca; Claudia Schabel, Schabel Solutions

Date and Time: Mar. 4 from 10:15 - 11:15am

Cybersecurity is facing talent shortages at a time when problem-solving, innovation and productivity are critical. The talent pipeline seems to be improving, but valuable professionals are opting out of the profession in mid-career. In this seminar, you will hear from leaders driving innovation with culture, inclusion, equity and diversity, and from change agents on how you can make shift happen.