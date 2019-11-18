Intel : 2019 Supercomputing

At Supercomputing 2019 in Denver, Intel is expanding its 20-plus years of high-performance computing (HPC) leadership by showcasing how the company is driving the convergence of HPC and artificial intelligence (AI) and delivering to customers an unmatched end-to-end portfolio of technologies and products -- all supported by the broadest software ecosystem.

Intel's Raja Koduri, Intel chief architect and general manager of architecture, graphics and software, kicks off Intel's presence at Supercomputing 2019 by keynoting Intel HPC DevCon on Sunday, Nov. 17, where he will address the audience of software developers across HPC and AI.

More about Intel's presence at Supercomputing 2019

Visit Intel at Supercomputing 2019 in booth #1301 to hear from our ecosystem partners and to experience our latest HPC and AI technology demonstrations.

Raja Koduri, senior vice president, chief architect, and general manager of architecture, graphics and software at Intel Corporation, addresses the audience at the Intel HPC Developer Conference on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Denver. (Credit: Intel Corporation)