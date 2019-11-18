Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

Intel : 2019 Supercomputing

11/18/2019

At Supercomputing 2019 in Denver, Intel is expanding its 20-plus years of high-performance computing (HPC) leadership by showcasing how the company is driving the convergence of HPC and artificial intelligence (AI) and delivering to customers an unmatched end-to-end portfolio of technologies and products -- all supported by the broadest software ecosystem.

Intel's Raja Koduri, Intel chief architect and general manager of architecture, graphics and software, kicks off Intel's presence at Supercomputing 2019 by keynoting Intel HPC DevCon on Sunday, Nov. 17, where he will address the audience of software developers across HPC and AI.

News Infographic » Click for full infographic Images Raja Koduri, senior vice president, chief architect, and general manager of architecture, graphics and software at Intel Corporation, addresses the audience at the Intel HPC Developer Conference on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Denver. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
» Download full-size version Event Information

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 17 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 00:24:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 978 M
EBIT 2019 22 889 M
Net income 2019 19 571 M
Debt 2019 16 416 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,78x
EV / Sales2020 3,73x
Capitalization 252 B
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 56,81  $
Last Close Price 57,96  $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION23.50%252 126
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%260 919
NVIDIA CORPORATION52.95%124 964
BROADCOM INC.23.06%124 122
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.87%110 304
QUALCOMM59.57%103 691
