Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/29 04:00:02 pm
46.54 USD   -0.36%
03:34aINTEL : 5g
PU
01/29AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
RE
01/29INTEL : prepping 'business plan' for Israel investment
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : 5G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 03:34am EST

Where 4G was about moving data faster, 5G will bring more powerful wireless networks that connect 'things' to each other, to people and to the cloud.

The 5G network will set the stage for data-rich services and sophisticated cloud apps, delivered faster and with lower latency than ever. It will transform our lives by helping deliver a smart and connected society with smart cities, self-driving cars and new industrial efficiencies. For this to happen, networks must become faster, smarter and more agile to handle the unprecedented increase in volume and complexity of data traffic as more devices become connected and new digital services are offered.

Intel is helping drive this transformation of the network to modernize today's communications infrastructure and build the foundation for 5G.

Recent Highlights

2018 Intel 5G Summit Keynote Presentation

» Download video: 'Intel 5G Summit Keynote Presentation (Replay)'

5G will Create $10 Trillion in Economic Output by 2035

Executive Quotes

'5G will power vibrant new use cases that span across network, client and cloud-spurring the convergence of computing and communications that will enable exciting use cases ranging from virtual and augmented reality and gaming, to smart cities, connected cars and intelligent data analytics.'
-Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president, Network Platform Group

'Intel's new XMM 8160 5G modem provides the ideal solution to support large volumes for scaling across multiple device categories to coincide with broad 5G deployments. We are seeing great demand for the advanced feature set of the XMM 8160, such that we made a strategic decision to pull in the launch of this modem by half a year to deliver a leading 5G solution.'
-Dr. Cormac Conroy, Intel corporate vice president and general manager, Communication and Devices Group

'What will really come as a second wave in 5G is this ubiquitous low-latency benefit where if things are extremely quick, it really changes the way it can be used for real-time decision making or any type of remote-type application.'
-Rob Topol, Intel general manager, 5G Advanced Technologies Business Group

2018 Mobile World Congress Americas

Technology

Impact

5G Media Use Cases

2018 Mobile World Congress

2018 US Open

Policy

Research and Reports

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 08:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
03:34aINTEL : 5g
PU
01/29AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
RE
01/29INTEL : prepping 'business plan' for Israel investment
AQ
01/29INTEL : Intels foldable smartphone with Stylus Pen unfolds in to a large tablet
AQ
01/28Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
RE
01/28Chipmaker Xilinx's 5G orders kick off race to cash in on new networks
RE
01/25INTEL : Autonomous Driving
PU
01/25Western Digital, Starbucks rise while AbbVie, Intel drop
AQ
01/25MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rally To Close Higher On Earnings As Deal Reached To ..
DJ
01/25Intel Down Over 6% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 265 M
EBIT 2019 23 714 M
Net income 2019 19 619 M
Debt 2019 13 680 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 10,77
P/E ratio 2020 10,31
EV / Sales 2019 3,17x
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
Capitalization 212 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 52,1 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-0.47%212 409
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%192 797
BROADCOM INC5.25%108 994
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.25%97 048
NVIDIA CORPORATION3.38%84 186
SK HYNIX INC--.--%46 834
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.