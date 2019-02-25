Log in
Intel : 5G

02/25/2019

Where 4G was about moving data faster, 5G will bring more powerful wireless networks that connect 'things' to each other, to people and to the cloud.

The 5G network will set the stage for data-rich services and sophisticated cloud apps, delivered faster and with lower latency than ever. It will transform our lives by helping deliver a smart and connected society with smart cities, self-driving cars and new industrial efficiencies. For this to happen, networks must become faster, smarter and more agile to handle the unprecedented increase in volume and complexity of data traffic as more devices become connected and new digital services are offered.

Intel is helping drive this transformation of the network to modernize today's communications infrastructure and build the foundation for 5G.

Recent Highlights

2018 Intel 5G Summit Keynote Presentation

» Download video: 'Intel 5G Summit Keynote Presentation (Replay)'

5G will Create $10 Trillion in Economic Output by 2035

Executive Quotes

'5G will power vibrant new use cases that span across network, client and cloud-spurring the convergence of computing and communications that will enable exciting use cases ranging from virtual and augmented reality and gaming, to smart cities, connected cars and intelligent data analytics.'
-Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president, Network Platform Group

'Intel's new XMM 8160 5G modem provides the ideal solution to support large volumes for scaling across multiple device categories to coincide with broad 5G deployments. We are seeing great demand for the advanced feature set of the XMM 8160, such that we made a strategic decision to pull in the launch of this modem by half a year to deliver a leading 5G solution.'
-Dr. Cormac Conroy, Intel corporate vice president and general manager, Communication and Devices Group

'What will really come as a second wave in 5G is this ubiquitous low-latency benefit where if things are extremely quick, it really changes the way it can be used for real-time decision making or any type of remote-type application.'
-Rob Topol, Intel general manager, 5G Advanced Technologies Business Group

2018 Mobile World Congress Americas

Technology

Impact

5G Media Use Cases

2018 Mobile World Congress

2018 US Open

Policy

Research and Reports

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 08:21:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 069 M
EBIT 2019 23 873 M
Net income 2019 19 567 M
Debt 2019 13 664 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 12,23
P/E ratio 2020 11,71
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
Capitalization 236 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 52,5 $
Spread / Average Target -0,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION11.85%236 048
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%199 418
BROADCOM INC8.74%109 523
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.56%101 424
NVIDIA CORPORATION19.24%97 106
SK HYNIX INC--.--%49 807
