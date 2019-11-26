Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/25 04:15:00 pm
58.81 USD   +2.08%
03:43aINTEL : 5g
11/25U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
11/25INTEL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Intel : 5G

11/26/2019 | 03:43am EST

Where 4G was about moving data faster, 5G will bring more powerful wireless networks that connect 'things' to each other, to people and to the cloud.

The 5G network will set the stage for data-rich services and sophisticated cloud apps, delivered faster and with lower latency than ever. It will transform our lives by helping deliver a smart and connected society with smart cities, self-driving cars and new industrial efficiencies. For this to happen, networks must become faster, smarter and more agile to handle the unprecedented increase in volume and complexity of data traffic as more devices become connected and new digital services are offered.

Intel is helping drive this transformation of the network to modernize today's communications infrastructure and build the foundation for 5G.

2019 Mobile World Congress

Intel will showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking at Mobile World Congress 2019. Among the demonstrations that span Intel's full portfolio of network, cloud and client solutions are retail, immersive media and manufacturing. Mobile World Congress will be held in Barcelona in the Fira Gran Via. Intel's booth is located in Hall 3, #3E31.

Recent Highlights

2018 Intel 5G Summit Keynote Presentation


» Download video: 'Intel 5G Summit Keynote Presentation (Replay)'

5G will Create $10 Trillion in Economic Output by 2035

Executive Quotes

'5G will power vibrant new use cases that span across network, client and cloud-spurring the convergence of computing and communications that will enable exciting use cases ranging from virtual and augmented reality and gaming, to smart cities, connected cars and intelligent data analytics.'
-Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president, Network Platform Group

'Intel's new XMM 8160 5G modem provides the ideal solution to support large volumes for scaling across multiple device categories to coincide with broad 5G deployments. We are seeing great demand for the advanced feature set of the XMM 8160, such that we made a strategic decision to pull in the launch of this modem by half a year to deliver a leading 5G solution.'
-Dr. Cormac Conroy, Intel corporate vice president and general manager, Communication and Devices Group

'What will really come as a second wave in 5G is this ubiquitous low-latency benefit where if things are extremely quick, it really changes the way it can be used for real-time decision making or any type of remote-type application.'
-Rob Topol, Intel general manager, 5G Advanced Technologies Business Group

2018 Mobile World Congress Americas Technology Impact

5G Media Use Cases

» Click for full infographic 2018 US Open Policy Research and Reports

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:42:01 UTC
