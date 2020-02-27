Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : 5G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 08:20am EST

Where 4G was about moving data faster, 5G will bring more powerful wireless networks that connect 'things' to each other, to people and to the cloud.

The 5G network will set the stage for data-rich services and sophisticated cloud apps, delivered faster and with lower latency than ever. It will transform our lives by helping deliver a smart and connected society with smart cities, self-driving cars and new industrial efficiencies. For this to happen, networks must become faster, smarter and more agile to handle the unprecedented increase in volume and complexity of data traffic as more devices become connected and new digital services are offered.

Intel is helping drive this transformation of the network to modernize today's communications infrastructure and build the foundation for 5G.

5G Network Transformation Recent Highlights

2018 Intel 5G Summit Keynote Presentation


» Download video: 'Intel 5G Summit Keynote Presentation (Replay)'

5G will Create $10 Trillion in Economic Output by 2035

Technology Impact

5G Media Use Cases

» Click for full infographic Policy Research and Reports 2019 Mobile World Congress

Intel will showcase its latest technologies in 5G and networking at Mobile World Congress 2019. Among the demonstrations that span Intel's full portfolio of network, cloud and client solutions are retail, immersive media and manufacturing. Mobile World Congress will be held in Barcelona in the Fira Gran Via. Intel's booth is located in Hall 3, #3E31.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:27:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
08:20aINTEL : 5g
PU
07:16aINTEL : Product Fact Sheet Accelerating 5G Network Infrastructure from the Core ..
AQ
02/26PRODUCT FACT SHEET : Accelerating 5G Network Infrastructure, from the Core to th..
PU
02/26INTEL : Autonomous Driving / Mobileye
PU
02/26INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
PU
02/26U.S. Supreme Court allows retirement plan lawsuit against Intel
RE
02/26INTEL : Announces Unmatched Portfolio for 5G Network Infrastructure
PU
02/26INTEL : Highlights Latest Security Investments at RSA 2020
BU
02/26INTEL : World Open Path to Tokyo Kicks off in March
AQ
02/25AI computing startup SambaNova raises $250 million in BlackRock-led funding
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 830 M
EBIT 2020 24 249 M
Net income 2020 20 350 M
Debt 2020 17 282 M
Yield 2020 2,23%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,69x
EV / Sales2021 3,63x
Capitalization 255 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 67,47  $
Last Close Price 59,65  $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-0.33%255 123
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.16%272 425
NVIDIA CORPORATION13.75%163 802
BROADCOM INC.-9.54%114 197
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.41%110 947
QUALCOMM-9.71%91 055
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group