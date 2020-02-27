Where 4G was about moving data faster, 5G will bring more powerful wireless networks that connect 'things' to each other, to people and to the cloud.

The 5G network will set the stage for data-rich services and sophisticated cloud apps, delivered faster and with lower latency than ever. It will transform our lives by helping deliver a smart and connected society with smart cities, self-driving cars and new industrial efficiencies. For this to happen, networks must become faster, smarter and more agile to handle the unprecedented increase in volume and complexity of data traffic as more devices become connected and new digital services are offered.

Intel is helping drive this transformation of the network to modernize today's communications infrastructure and build the foundation for 5G.

2018 Intel 5G Summit Keynote Presentation



5G will Create $10 Trillion in Economic Output by 2035

