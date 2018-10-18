Intel : 8th Gen Intel Core

The 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family, the newest generation of processors, is designed for what's coming next. Experience exceptional performance, immersive entertainment and simple convenience with 8th Gen Intel Core processors.
The first processors available are the mobile processors for thin and light laptops and 2 in 1s. Starting October 5, the desktop processors will be available to purchase.
Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
A photo show an 8th Gen Intel Core wafer. Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
A photo shows an 8th Gen Intel Core die. Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Karen Regis (from left), Jim Johnson and and Gregory Bryant unveil the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family during a livestream event on Aug. 21, 2017, in Hillsboro, Oregon. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president of the Client Computing Group, and a team from Intel unveil the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family during a livestream event on Aug. 21, 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president of the Client Computing Group, unveils the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family and launches the first of the family during a livestream event on Aug. 21, 2017. Experience exceptional performance, immersive entertainment and simple convenience with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
An Intel team celebrates at the unveiling of the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family during a livestream event on Aug. 21, 2017, in Hillsboro, Oregon. The new processor family allows users to experience exceptional performance, immersive entertainment and simple convenience. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president of the Client Computing Group, unveils the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family and launches the first of the family during a livestream event on Aug. 21, 2017. Experience exceptional performance, immersive entertainment and simple convenience with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
