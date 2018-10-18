Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/18 08:02:35 pm
45.105 USD   -1.71%
Intel : 8th Gen Intel Core

10/18/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

The 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family, the newest generation of processors, is designed for what's coming next. Experience exceptional performance, immersive entertainment and simple convenience with 8th Gen Intel Core processors.

The first processors available are the mobile processors for thin and light laptops and 2 in 1s. Starting October 5, the desktop processors will be available to purchase.

News

 



Infographic

Press Materials

VISUALS

  • Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
» Download all 8th Gen Product images (ZIP, 37 MB)
» Download all 8th Gen Core images (ZIP, 24 MB)

8th Gen Intel Core Introduction


» Download '8th Generation Intel Core Processor Family Debuts (Replay)'

  • Karen Regis (from left), Jim Johnson and and Gregory Bryant unveil the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family during a livestream event on Aug. 21, 2017, in Hillsboro, Oregon. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president of the Client Computing Group, and a team from Intel unveil the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family during a livestream event on Aug. 21, 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president of the Client Computing Group, unveils the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family and launches the first of the family during a livestream event on Aug. 21, 2017. Experience exceptional performance, immersive entertainment and simple convenience with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • An Intel team celebrates at the unveiling of the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family during a livestream event on Aug. 21, 2017, in Hillsboro, Oregon. The new processor family allows users to experience exceptional performance, immersive entertainment and simple convenience. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president of the Client Computing Group, unveils the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family and launches the first of the family during a livestream event on Aug. 21, 2017. Experience exceptional performance, immersive entertainment and simple convenience with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 15 MB)

Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel microprocessors.
Performance tests, such as SYSmark and MobileMark, are measured using specific computer systems, components, software, operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause the results to vary. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with other products. For more complete information visit www.intel.com/benchmarks.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 17:27:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69 542 M
EBIT 2018 22 135 M
Net income 2018 19 333 M
Debt 2018 15 575 M
Yield 2018 2,57%
P/E ratio 2018 11,24
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
EV / Sales 2018 3,27x
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
Capitalization 212 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 54,8 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-2.77%211 599
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%199 880
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.64%147 780
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.80%98 717
BROADCOM INC-9.51%96 312
MICRON TECHNOLOGY2.97%49 118
