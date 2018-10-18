Intel : 8th Gen Intel Core

Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

A photo show an 8th Gen Intel Core wafer. Intel announces the desktop processors of the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. Availiable for purchase on Oct. 5, 2017, they include Intel's best desktop gaming processor ever. (Credit: Intel Corporation)