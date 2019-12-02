Intel : AWS DeepComposer Enables Developers to Get Hands-On with Generative AI

The AWS DeepComposer keyboard announced at AWS re:Invent 2019. The machine learning-enabled keyboard helps developers in the field of generative artificial intelligence. (Credit: Amazon Web Services)

At the kickoff for AWS re:Invent, Dr. Matt Wood, vice president of artificial intelligence (AI) at Amazon Web Services, announced AWS DeepComposer, the world's first machine learning-enabled keyboard for developers to get hands-on with generative AI. Generative AI is one of the most fascinating advancements in AI technology because of its ability to create something new: from turning sketches into images for accelerated product development to improving computer-aided design of complex objects.

AWS DeepComposer runs on Amazon EC2 C5 instances in the AWS cloud, which are powered by Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors.

This builds on previous announcements that demonstrate the joint commitment of Intel and AWS to make hands-on machine learning education more accessible to developers: AWS DeepLens at re:Invent 2017 and AWS DeepRacer at re:Invent 2018.

