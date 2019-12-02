Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

Intel : AWS DeepComposer Enables Developers to Get Hands-On with Generative AI

12/02/2019 | 03:00pm EST

The AWS DeepComposer keyboard announced at AWS re:Invent 2019. The machine learning-enabled keyboard helps developers in the field of generative artificial intelligence. (Credit: Amazon Web Services)

At the kickoff for AWS re:Invent, Dr. Matt Wood, vice president of artificial intelligence (AI) at Amazon Web Services, announced AWS DeepComposer, the world's first machine learning-enabled keyboard for developers to get hands-on with generative AI. Generative AI is one of the most fascinating advancements in AI technology because of its ability to create something new: from turning sketches into images for accelerated product development to improving computer-aided design of complex objects.

AWS DeepComposer runs on Amazon EC2 C5 instances in the AWS cloud, which are powered by Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors.

This builds on previous announcements that demonstrate the joint commitment of Intel and AWS to make hands-on machine learning education more accessible to developers: AWS DeepLens at re:Invent 2017 and AWS DeepRacer at re:Invent 2018.

More:Artificial Intelligence at Intel

More Customer Stories:Intel Customer Spotlight on Intel.com | Customer Stories on Intel Newsroom

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 19:59:08 UTC
