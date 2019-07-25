Intel : Agrees to Sell Smartphone-Chip Assets to Apple--2nd Update

By Robert McMillan and Eliot Brown

Intel Corp. on Thursday said it would sell a majority of its smartphone-modem chip business to Apple Inc. for $1 billion in a deal that both tech giants hope will address corporate headaches.

Apple will acquire smartphone chip operations from Intel as well as a portfolio of patents and about 2,200 staff members, the companies said. The Wall Street Journal on Monday said Apple and Intel were close to a deal after prolonged talks.

Intel made the deal announcement as it reported a 17% drop in second-quarter profit, driven by weaker demand in China where investments have slowed in part on trade tensions with the U.S.

The chip maker, the largest in the U.S. in terms of revenue said its earnings fell to $4.2 billion -- or 92 cents a share, down from $1.04 a share in the year-earlier quarter. That marked its first drop in quarterly profit since late 2017, but the latest number still beat analysts' expectations.

Intel sales retreated 3% to $16.5 billion. Analysts were expecting $15.67 billion in sales.

Intel's shares rose more than 6% after the announcement. Apple shares were little changed.

For Intel, the Apple deal frees it from a smartphone operation that had been losing about $1 billion annually, a person familiar with its performance has said, and has generally failed to live up to expectations.

For Apple, the acquisition paves a way for the iPhone maker to build a critical mobile phone component in-house. Smartphones use these modems to send and receive data and phone calls over mobile carriers' wireless networks. By designing its own modems, Apple should be more able to integrate them with the iPhone's other microprocessors, boosting the iPhone's battery life and saving valuable real estate inside the iPhone, said Kevin Krewell, an analyst with the chip-analysis firm Tirias Research LLC.

Johny Srouji, Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies, said the company's in-house work paired with the assets being acquired from Intel would "help expedite our development on future products and allow Apple to further differentiate moving forward."

Intel and Apple had been in talks with the chip maker since last summer, but Intel's search for a buyer gained urgency in April when rival Qualcomm Inc. resolved a legal dispute and reached a multiyear deal to supply modems to Apple, Intel's biggest customer for such chips.

The deal would give Apple access to engineering expertise behind Intel's yearslong push to develop modem chips for the next generation of high-speed wireless technology known as 5G.

Apple's phones don't currently support the 5G networking standard, but the acquisition "suggests that the company is positioning itself for a 5G future next year," said Tom Forte, a research analyst with the financial services company D.A. Davidson & Co.

Apple has been working to develop chips to further differentiate its devices as smartphone sales plateau globally, squeezing the iPhone business that has long underpinned its profits. It has hired engineers, including some from Intel, and announced plans for an office of 1,200 employees in San Diego.

Developing a 5G chip on its own would have been a daunting task for Apple, Mr. Krewell said.

Though Intel will largely exit the smartphone business, Mr. Swan has said the company would continue to work on 5G technology for other devices. Intel bought its modem business in 2011 from Infineon Technologies AG for $1.4 billion.

Intel also retains the right to develop modems for non-smartphone applications, the company said, including for PCs, Internet of Things devices and autonomous vehicles. "This agreement enables us to focus on developing technology for the 5G network while retaining critical intellectual property and modem technology," Mr. Swan said in a statement announcing the Apple transaction.

Apple generally has avoided big deals, preferring to acquire about 15 to 20 small companies annually that have technology it can easily integrate. But with the slowdown in its iPhone business, the company has become more open to bigger deals. It has been spending its giant cash reserves on share buybacks and dividends, but still has a substantial war chest, with $113 billion of cash after debt as of March 30. Its largest-ever deal remains the $3 billion acquisition of Beats Electronics LLC in 2014.

Late last year, Apple agreed to a $600 million deal to acquire 300 engineers and facilities from Dialog Semiconductor PLC. The company increasingly develops the battery-management chips Dialog had supplied.

