Intel : Agrees to Sell Smartphone-Chip Assets to Apple--Update

By Robert McMillan and Eliot Brown

Intel Corp. on Thursday said it would sell a majority of its smartphone-modem chip business to Apple Inc. for $1 billion in a deal that both tech giants hope will address corporate headaches.

Apple will acquire smartphone chip operations from Intel as well as a portfolio of patents and about 2,200 staff members, the companies said. The Wall Street Journal on Monday said Apple and Intel were close to a deal after prolonged talks.

Intel made the deal announcement as it reported a 17% drop in second-quarter profit, driven by weaker demand in China where investments have slowed in part on trade tensions with the U.S.

The chip maker, the largest in the U.S. in terms of revenue said its earnings fell to $4.2 billion -- or 92 cents a share, down from $1.04 a share in the year-earlier quarter. That marked its first drop in quarterly profit since late 2017, but the latest number still beat analysts' expectations.

Intel sales retreated 3% to $16.5 billion. Analysts were expecting $15.67 billion in sales.

Intel's shares rose more than 6% after the announcement. Apple shares were little changed.

For Intel, the Apple deal frees it from a smartphone operation that had been losing about $1 billion annually, a person familiar with its performance has said, and has generally failed to live up to expectations.

For Apple, the acquisition paves a way for the iPhone maker to build a critical mobile phone component in-house. Smartphones use these modems to send and receive data and phone calls over mobile carriers' wireless networks. By designing its own modems, Apple should be more able to integrate them with the iPhone's other microprocessors, boosting the iPhone's battery life and saving valuable real estate inside the iPhone, said Kevin Krewell, an analyst with the chip-analysis firm Tirias Research LLC.

Johny Srouji, Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies, said the company's in-house work paired with the assets being acquired from Intel would "help expedite our development on future products and allow Apple to further differentiate moving forward."

