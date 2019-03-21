Intel : Announces 2019 Partner of the Year Awards for Excellence in Accelerating Innovation

What's New: Today Intel recognized the outstanding achievements of 24 partners with the distinction of Partner of the Year at its Intel Partner Connect 2019 conference for the Americas region. The Partner of the Year award honors companies that employ Intel technologies and solutions while demonstrating excellence in technology platform design and integrated solutions sales, marketing and training.

'Our partners are helping their customers deploy computing and memory technologies efficiently to accelerate innovation by providing new services. Intel's partner program enables full-spectrum market readiness to win in today's emerging and high-growth markets. We are grateful for the daily collaboration from our customers and industry partners, and I am excited about the shared results from 2018 and eager to bring our upcoming solutions to businesses and organizations across the U.S. in 2019.'

-Greg Ernst, Intel vice president in the Sales and Marketing Group and general manager of United States Sales

Why It Matters: The title of Partner of the Year is awarded to companies achieving the highest standards of design, development, integration and technology deployment to accelerate innovation in PC computing, data center, storage, vertical solutions and marketing.

Partner Program Winners: The companies recognized with Intel's 2019 Partner of the Year award:

Client Computing

Data Center

Storage

Cohes ity*: Enterprise Storage Platform - consolidated data protection, target storage and SQL protection on a single platform that uses Intel NVMe SSDs, resulting in a 50 percent reduction in overall backup windows, improved replication between data centers and substantially improved recovery times.

CyberPow erPC*: Optane Innovation - Memory - an Intel® Optane™ technology go-to-market strategy, particularly as the first local OEM to offer Intel® Optane™ technology in retail.

RAVE Com puter*: Optane Innovation - Storage - a data acquisition and storage solution for U.S. Department of Defense intelligence applications employed on military aircraft in incredibly challenging 55 degrees celsius operating environments and tight space constraints.

Vertical

Atos*: Digital Transformation Solution - Global SI - more than four million devices under management and executed the largest Intel® Active Management Technology deployment at a Fortune 100 company.

CDW*: Data Center Solution - National Solution Provider - In 2018, CDW drove a comprehensive IT modernization campaign resulting in more than 2,000 CDW sellers being trained on the value of selling Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors to help customers move to a software defined data center environment.

Insight*: IoT Solution - IoT solutions that leverage Intel-enabled sensors, gateways and deployment tools, such as OpenVino*, providing a framework as Insight scales its IoT business across multiple verticals.

KGPCo*: Network Communications Solution - KGPCo's premier portfolio is the launch partner platform for Intel Select Branded solutions, including a portfolio of uCPE solutions on Intel technologies, including Intel Select (Intel® Xeon®-D), as well as Denverton-based platforms.

Smart Edge*, a wholly owned Pivot* company: Network Communications Innovation - an intelligent edge MEC solution harnessing Intel capabilities across all levels (compute, network, storage and memory) along with advanced software from Intel (NFF-go, QAT and DPDK).

Red Hat*: Digital Transformation Solution - Global ISV - automation and private/hybrid cloud solutions delivered increased customer business agility by enabling faster application development and process optimization.

SHI Intern ational Corp*: Client Solution - National Solution Provider - deployed 8 th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and Microsoft* Windows 10 mobile devices with no images required at a lower cost than traditional deployments.

Sogeti, Part of Capgemini*: Digital Transformation Innovation - Global SI/ISV - deployed one million Windows 10 seats and 300,000 Intel devices in 2018, collaborating on digital enterprise, IT transformation and emerging technologies projects.

World W ide Technology*: Public Sector Solution - designed, built, demonstrated and deployed integrated solutions that delivered transformational outcomes to support the armed forces and federal civilian agencies.

Marketing

iBUYPOWER*: Marketing - the company's College Tour program is a vehicle to engage, educate and cultivate core demographics first-hand through authentic and engaging experiences.

PCM*: Marketing Excellence - National Solution Provider - a custom marketing campaign targeting small and medium businesses titled 'What New Can Do,' resulting in nearly one million pageviews and more than 230 million impressions.

Presidio Ne tworked Solutions*: Training for Results - Technical - ramped Intel® Core™ processors by increasing training and education for pre-sales and solution architects in 2018.

SHI International Corp*: Training for Results - Sales - with the challenge of reaching almost 1,500 sales representatives, SHI used Reseller Edge online training and used Intel rangers to engage engineers and solutions architects.

Xidax*: Channel Cares - spent hundreds of hours and nearly $40,000 giving PCs to less privileged people in the gaming community, including providing a military veteran with what he needed to become a gaming streamer and to start a PTSD gaming therapy support group.

More Context: For additional information, visit Intel's Partner Program page.