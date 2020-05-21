Intel : Announces 2020 US Partner of the Year Awards for Excellence in Accelerating Innovation



What's New: Today Intel recognized the outstanding achievements of 30 partners with the distinction of Partner of the Year at its Intel Partner Connect 2020 virtual conference. The Partner of the Year awards honor Intel partners demonstrating excellence in technology innovation, go-to-market strategizing, sales growth and marketing.

'We appreciate each of our partners for their continued collaboration to bring new technologies to life for our customers. The shared results from 2019 demonstrate our strong partnerships and collective mission to bring innovative solutions to businesses and organizations across the world.'

- Greg Ernst, Intel vice president in the Sales and Marketing Group and general manager of U.S. Sales

Why It's Important: The title of Partner of the Year is awarded to companies achieving the highest standards of design, development, integration and technology deployment to accelerate innovation, growth and go-to-market strategies. They represent great examples of what's possible when we, as an ecosystem, work together.

Partner Program Winners:

Global Innovation

Accenture- Global Innovation Partner - Globally deploying innovative solutions across artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, blockchain and device-as-a-service leveraging Intel technologies: Intel® OpenVINO™, Intel® Arria® 10 FPGA, Intel® Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU, Intel® Connected Logistics platform and the Intel vPro® platform.

LOEM

AIS - Growth - Continuously grew integration of Intel® NUC product to enhance video collaboration solutions in enterprise and education.

- Growth - Continuously grew integration of Intel® NUC product to enhance video collaboration solutions in enterprise and education. Colfax International - Go-to-Market - For successfully deploying Intel® Optane™ persistent memory DIMMS at launch and strategizing a cohesive pricing model.

- Go-to-Market - For successfully deploying Intel® Optane™ persistent memory DIMMS at launch and strategizing a cohesive pricing model. Crystal Group - Growth - Delivered innovative, ruggedized systems tailored to specific customer needs for oil and gas, and power substation/micro grid market-ready solutions for Intel's common substation platform.

- Growth - Delivered innovative, ruggedized systems tailored to specific customer needs for oil and gas, and power substation/micro grid market-ready solutions for Intel's common substation platform. Eluktronics - Innovation - Leading channel whitebook GTM strategy with SPG and executing TTM launch of Queen's County, selling 1.2ku in first quarter.

- Innovation - Leading channel whitebook GTM strategy with SPG and executing TTM launch of Queen's County, selling 1.2ku in first quarter. IBuyPower - Go-to-Market - Set its sights on TAM expansion with Intel technology through a bold, creative and unique partnership with Toyota Racing Development. With this program, it unveiled a state-of-the-art gaming and training zone at Toyota Performance Center, remastered its Pro Series of workstation PCs for professionals, launched a series of TRD-approved systems for gamers, and broadcasted a video series designed to award-winning college students with gaming room makeovers, all with Intel branding and powered by Intel-based PCs.

- Go-to-Market - Set its sights on TAM expansion with Intel technology through a bold, creative and unique partnership with Toyota Racing Development. With this program, it unveiled a state-of-the-art gaming and training zone at Toyota Performance Center, remastered its Pro Series of workstation PCs for professionals, launched a series of TRD-approved systems for gamers, and broadcasted a video series designed to award-winning college students with gaming room makeovers, all with Intel branding and powered by Intel-based PCs. Penguin Computing - Innovation - An innovative Linux solution for high-performance computing on-premise and in the cloud with Penguin Computing professional and managed services.

- Innovation - An innovative Linux solution for high-performance computing on-premise and in the cloud with Penguin Computing professional and managed services. Razer - Growth - Razer saw exceptional growth in 2019, in part by bringing the latest Intel technologies to market, including Intel® Core™ i7 processors, Intel® Iris® Plus graphics, Thunderbolt™ 3 and Wi-Fi 6, to deliver high-performance thin-and-light gaming laptops.

- Growth - Razer saw exceptional growth in 2019, in part by bringing the latest Intel technologies to market, including Intel® Core™ i7 processors, Intel® Iris® Plus graphics, Thunderbolt™ 3 and Wi-Fi 6, to deliver high-performance thin-and-light gaming laptops. Simply NUC - Go-to-Market - Dedicated to expanding the use cases of mini PCs into new growth segments such as digital signage, academic collaboration and AI. Simply NUC is your one-stop shop for systems, solutions and accessories.

- Go-to-Market - Dedicated to expanding the use cases of mini PCs into new growth segments such as digital signage, academic collaboration and AI. Simply NUC is your one-stop shop for systems, solutions and accessories. Vast Data- Innovation - For close collaboration and partnership in creating Intel Optane technology-based storage solutions for new applications, such as analytics and AI, machine learning and deep learning. Uniquely integrated key Intel technologies to simplify the data center stack, eliminate storage complexity and tiers, and enable all-flash performance with archive economics.

National

CDW - Growth - Expanding Intel client, data center, storage and networking infrastructure solutions across over 150 countries.

- Growth - Expanding Intel client, data center, storage and networking infrastructure solutions across over 150 countries. Connection - Go-to-Market - For their dedication to selling devices consistently across SMB, public sector and enterprise segments.

- Go-to-Market - For their dedication to selling devices consistently across SMB, public sector and enterprise segments. Insight - Innovation - For simplifying complex solutions in emerging technologies like the internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning - including the Connected Platform for Detection and Prevention of the spread of viruses - to accelerate our clients' time to value, drive efficiency in their workplaces and create positive customer experiences through partnerships and solution aggregation at scale.

- Innovation - For simplifying complex solutions in emerging technologies like the internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning - including the Connected Platform for Detection and Prevention of the spread of viruses - to accelerate our clients' time to value, drive efficiency in their workplaces and create positive customer experiences through partnerships and solution aggregation at scale. Logicalis - Go-to-Market - Intel pre-validated, and pre-integrated IoT solutions across markets, such as asset management in healthcare, machine vision in industrial, and smart city applications.

- Go-to-Market - Intel pre-validated, and pre-integrated IoT solutions across markets, such as asset management in healthcare, machine vision in industrial, and smart city applications. Pivot - Go-to-Market - Edge secure connectivity, computing and collaboration solutions that continue to advance and scale Smart Edge's software. Pivot signed a three-year preferred partnership agreement with Intel to continue investing in and drive the Intel® Smart Edge/Edge solution (branded Pivot Intelligent Edge) to market and support its future growth. Pivot has integrated Smart Edge to be a foundational component of Pivot's Intelligent Edge Solution and Services that provide best-in-class secure connectivity across multiple wireless protocols (CBRS, LTE, Wifi, Lora, Zigbee, etc.).

- Go-to-Market - Edge secure connectivity, computing and collaboration solutions that continue to advance and scale Smart Edge's software. Pivot signed a three-year preferred partnership agreement with Intel to continue investing in and drive the Intel® Smart Edge/Edge solution (branded Pivot Intelligent Edge) to market and support its future growth. Pivot has integrated Smart Edge to be a foundational component of Pivot's Intelligent Edge Solution and Services that provide best-in-class secure connectivity across multiple wireless protocols (CBRS, LTE, Wifi, Lora, Zigbee, etc.). Presidio - Growth - Deployed Intel-based solutions around HCI, SDS and Hybrid Cloud across its middle market, enterprise and government clients.

- Growth - Deployed Intel-based solutions around HCI, SDS and Hybrid Cloud across its middle market, enterprise and government clients. SHI International Corp . - Innovation - Leads the way with its cutting-edge Zero Touch, which streamlines configuration, deployment and management of Intel processor-based Win 10 client devices.

- Innovation - Leads the way with its cutting-edge Zero Touch, which streamlines configuration, deployment and management of Intel processor-based Win 10 client devices. World Wide Technology - Growth - Designed, built, and deployed transformational solutions for multicloud, AI/analytics, IoT and 5G, supporting our largest enterprise, public sector, and service provider customers.

- Growth - Designed, built, and deployed transformational solutions for multicloud, AI/analytics, IoT and 5G, supporting our largest enterprise, public sector, and service provider customers. Zones- Innovation - For its leadership in solution development and deployment of the Intel Unite®

ISA

BCM - Highest IOT Growth at Associate/Affiliate Level - Provided medical equipment OEMs with a viable IoT data collection and aggregation device using Intel Core technology. Understands multiple vertical markets and embedded life cycle management, and reduces time to market with a quality product.

- Highest IOT Growth at Associate/Affiliate Level - Provided medical equipment OEMs with a viable IoT data collection and aggregation device using Intel Core technology. Understands multiple vertical markets and embedded life cycle management, and reduces time to market with a quality product. Crestron - Most Engaged Co-Marketing - The Creston Collaboration solution is an Intel® IoT Market Ready Solution built on Intel technologies (Intel Core i7, Movidius and Intel Arria FPGA). Creston engaged in a multifaceted Intel IoT Solutions Alliance co-marketing campaign (event, collateral, demos, digital), insight.tech content marketing platform, and the Intel® Solutions Marketplace to develop leads, accelerate its business and drive revenue and deployments.

- Most Engaged Co-Marketing - The Creston Collaboration solution is an Intel® IoT Market Ready Solution built on Intel technologies (Intel Core i7, Movidius and Intel Arria FPGA). Creston engaged in a multifaceted Intel IoT Solutions Alliance co-marketing campaign (event, collateral, demos, digital), insight.tech content marketing platform, and the Intel® Solutions Marketplace to develop leads, accelerate its business and drive revenue and deployments. Dell OEM - Largest IoT Co-sell Partner +Biggest IOT Growth Partner - Dell Technologies Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Embedded & Edge Solutions delivers customized infrastructure, services and a secure supply chain designed for your vision and business goals - all from one trusted, sustainable and secure vendor. Dell OEM offers solutions for IoT, communications, medical, retail and more than 40 additional verticals.

Largest IoT Co-sell Partner +Biggest IOT Growth Partner - Dell Technologies Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Embedded & Edge Solutions delivers customized infrastructure, services and a secure supply chain designed for your vision and business goals - all from one trusted, sustainable and secure vendor. Dell OEM offers solutions for IoT, communications, medical, retail and more than 40 additional verticals. Noodle.ai- Most impactful MRS - Noodle.ai is a mature startup software company with deep heritage and expertise of AI/ML analytics for factory/industrial environments. With the support from Intel and Dell, Noodle.ai will continue to pioneer the Smart Factories initiative, as part of the Industry 4.0 rollout.

Distributor

Synnex Corporation - Data Center Group Distributor of the Year - Grew its overall data center business with a companywide focus on growing this segment, which resulted in overall data center growth, and Intel adjacencies and Intel® Data Center Blocks.

- Data Center Group Distributor of the Year - Grew its overall data center business with a companywide focus on growing this segment, which resulted in overall data center growth, and Intel adjacencies and Intel® Data Center Blocks. Ingram Micro - Client Computing Group Distributor of the Year - Grew its client computing business through a sales and marketing strategy focused on growth areas, like solutions-based on Intel NUC products.

- Client Computing Group Distributor of the Year - Grew its client computing business through a sales and marketing strategy focused on growth areas, like solutions-based on Intel NUC products. Arrow - Internet of Things Group Distributor of the Year - Drove an overall IoT silicon, systems, solution strategy that led to expanding its overall business and evolving its IoT go-to-market strategy.

- Internet of Things Group Distributor of the Year - Drove an overall IoT silicon, systems, solution strategy that led to expanding its overall business and evolving its IoT go-to-market strategy. ASI - Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group Distributor of the Year - Exceptional growth year-over-year through a very focused effort across the entire company.

- Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group Distributor of the Year - Exceptional growth year-over-year through a very focused effort across the entire company. Tech Data - Branded Systems Distributor of the Year - Strong growth results on both end-point products and data center through a variety of companywide initiatives.

- Branded Systems Distributor of the Year - Strong growth results on both end-point products and data center through a variety of companywide initiatives. Tech Data - Partner Enablement Distributor of the Year - Delivered innovative solutions to help its Intel partners grow their Intel business through Tech Data's Propel ITP program.

- Partner Enablement Distributor of the Year - Delivered innovative solutions to help its Intel partners grow their Intel business through Tech Data's Propel ITP program. Computech International - Channel Innovation Award - Brought Intel nonvolatile memory solutions to new markets, expanding Intel's channel presence and customer base.

More Context:Intel's Partner Program Page

The Small Print: Intel technologies' features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software or service activation. Performance varies depending on system configuration. No product or component can be absolutely secure. Check with your system manufacturer or retailer or learn more at intel.com.

Cost reduction scenarios described are intended as examples of how a given Intel-based product, in the specified circumstances and configurations, may affect future costs and provide cost savings. Circumstances will vary. Intel does not guarantee any costs or cost reduction.

Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel microprocessors.

Performance tests, such as SYSmark and MobileMark, are measured using specific computer systems, components, software, operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause the results to vary. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with other products. For more complete information visit www.intel.com/benchmarks.