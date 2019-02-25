Intel : Announces Next-Generation Acceleration Card to Deliver 5G

What’s New: Today at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, Intel
announced the Intel® FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card N3000 (Intel®
FPGA PAC N3000), designed for service providers to enable 5G
next-generation core and virtualized radio access network solutions. The
Intel FPGA PAC N3000 accelerates many virtualized workloads, ranging
from 5G radio access networks to core network applications.
“As the mobile and telecommunications industry gears up for an
explosion in internet protocol traffic and 5G rollouts, we designed the
Intel FPGA PAC N3000 to provide the programmability and flexibility with
the performance, power efficiency, density and system integration
capabilities the market needs to fully support the capabilities of 5G
networks.”
-- Reynette Au, Intel vice president of marketing,
Programmable Solutions Group
Why It’s Important: Telecommunications service providers face
rapidly growing usage demands. Global internet protocol (IP) traffic is
expected to increase threefold over the next five years.1 The
exponential increase of mobile subscribers, internet of things devices
and 5G use cases adds to the complexity and cost of network build-out
and operations. Many new use cases require low latency and high
bandwidth and can generate new revenue streams for the service providers
while reducing the total cost of ownership.
“5G is a transformative technology, and it requires advanced network
virtualization infrastructure coupled with an agile software
architecture. Working with an Intel FPGA PAC N3000, we have developed a
cloud-native, containerized solution for the 5G core and EPC – the first
true 100G/CPU socket solution. The FPGA acceleration allows us to
process this traffic load with 50 percent less CPU utilization2,
providing significant room for growth,” said Ron Parker, chief architect
at Affirmed Networks. “Intel FPGAs optimize software performance,
lowering power consumption and latency for diverse quality of service
characteristics across multiple 5G network slices.”
What It Does: Intel FPGA PAC N3000 is a highly customizable
platform enabling high throughput, lower latency and high-bandwidth
applications. It allows for optimization of data plane performance to
achieve lower costs while maintaining a high degree of flexibility.
Support of end-to end industry standard and open source tools allows
users to adapt quickly to evolving workloads and standards.
How It Works: Intel FPGA PAC N3000 for networking is designed to
accelerate network traffic for up to 100 Gbps and supports up to 9GB
DDR4 and 144MB QDR IV memory for high-performance applications.
Programmability and flexibility of an FPGA allow customers to create
tailored solutions by utilizing reference IPs for networking function
acceleration workloads such as vRAN, vBNG, vEPC, IPSec and VPP.
What It Delivers: Intel FPGA PAC N3000 is a fully capable
end-to-end solution that can be deployed at the 5G edge and network. It
is already making an impact:
-
5G core solution: Affirmed
Networks* offers virtualized cloud-native mobile network solutions
for 5G. By working with Intel’s FPGA PAC, it developed a new solution
for 5G core network (CN)/evolved packet core – the first true 200
Gbps/server. Intel FPGAs for smart load balancing and CPU cache
optimizations enhance software performance. They also provide lower
power consumption and lower latency for diverse quality of service
characteristics across multiple network slices for 5G. Affirmed
Networks 5G Core Network will be demonstrated in the Intel
booth at MWC.
-
Edge: Rakuten*,
a leading global innovation company in e-commerce, communications and
financial technology, and soon to be the operator of Japan’s newest
and most innovative mobile network, is including Intel x86 and
FPGA-based PAC for acceleration from the core to the edge to provide
the first end-to-end cloud-native mobile network. Intel FPGA PAC N3000
is the distributed unit accelerator next to Intel® Xeon® Scalable
processor where Layer 1 functions, such as forward error correction
and front haul transmission, are offloaded onto an Intel FPGA. The
Intel FPGA accelerates processing efficiency to improve and support
user capacity, as well as reduce system cost and provide more security
in the radio network.
More Context: Intel
FPGA PAC N3000 | Intel
Programmable Solutions Group News | Intel
at MWC 2019
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005008/en/