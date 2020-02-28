Intel : Announces Unmatched Portfolio for 5G Network Infrastructure

New 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver value for customers across their cloud, network and edge needs. In February 2020, Intel Corporation announced its unmatched portfolio of hardware and software for driving the transformation to unlock the full potential of 5G. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

The Intel Atom P5900 extends Intel architecture from the core to access and all the way to the farthest edge of the network. The highly integrated 10nm system-on-chip is designed for critical 5G network needs.

Intel's first next-generation structured ASIC for 5G network acceleration, code-named 'Diamond Mesa,' is designed to complement Intel's unmatched portfolio of processors and FPGAs delivering the high performance and low latency required for 5G networks.