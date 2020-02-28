Intel : Announces Unmatched Portfolio for 5G Network Infrastructure

Intel announces its unmatched portfolio for 5G network infrastructure - including the launch of the new Intel Atom® P5900, a 10nm system-on-chip (SoC) for wireless base stations, which is a critical early deployment target for 5G networks. Additionally, the new 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors launched today deliver increased value for customers across their cloud, network and edge needs.
Latest News
Customers
Customer Videos
Product Updates
-
CenturyLink and the Rise of Edge Services
-
Dell Chooses 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable for Unparalleled Performance
-
Rakuten and the World's First End-To-End, Fully Virtualized Cloud-Native Network
-
Verizon on 5G and Network Transformation
Intel's New Products
» Download all images (ZIP, 817 KB)
-
New 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver value for customers across their cloud, network and edge needs. In February 2020, Intel Corporation announced its unmatched portfolio of hardware and software for driving the transformation to unlock the full potential of 5G. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
-
The Intel Atom P5900 extends Intel architecture from the core to access and all the way to the farthest edge of the network. The highly integrated 10nm system-on-chip is designed for critical 5G network needs. In February 2020, Intel Corporation announced its unmatched portfolio of hardware and software for driving the transformation to unlock the full potential of 5G. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
-
Intel's first next-generation structured ASIC for 5G network acceleration, code-named 'Diamond Mesa,' is designed to complement Intel's unmatched portfolio of processors and FPGAs delivering the high performance and low latency required for 5G networks. In February 2020, Intel Corporation announced its unmatched portfolio of hardware and software for driving the transformation to unlock the full potential of 5G. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
-
The Ethernet 700 series, code-named 'Edgewater Channel,' is Intel's first 5G-optimized network adapter, offering GPS-based cross-network service synchronization with hardware-enhanced Precision Time Protocol. In February 2020, Intel Corporation announced its unmatched portfolio of hardware and software for driving the transformation to unlock the full potential of 5G. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel® Xeon® Scalable Platform: The Foundation for Data-Centric Innovation
Partner News
Disclaimer
Intel Corporation published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 00:04:11 UTC