Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/18 02:07:13 pm
46.435 USD   -7.28%
01:43pINTEL : Announces Unmatched Portfolio for 5G Network Infrastructure
PU
11:53aINTEL : Neuromorphic Computing
PU
10:16aINTEL : Scales Neuromorphic Research System to 100 Million Neurons
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Announces Unmatched Portfolio for 5G Network Infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

Intel announces its unmatched portfolio for 5G network infrastructure - including the launch of the new Intel Atom® P5900, a 10nm system-on-chip (SoC) for wireless base stations, which is a critical early deployment target for 5G networks. Additionally, the new 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors launched today deliver increased value for customers across their cloud, network and edge needs.

Latest News Customers

Customer Videos

  • CenturyLink and the Rise of Edge Services
  • Dell Chooses 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable for Unparalleled Performance
  • Rakuten and the World's First End-To-End, Fully Virtualized Cloud-Native Network
  • Verizon on 5G and Network Transformation
Product Updates

Intel's New Products

  • New 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver value for customers across their cloud, network and edge needs. In February 2020, Intel Corporation announced its unmatched portfolio of hardware and software for driving the transformation to unlock the full potential of 5G. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Intel Atom P5900 extends Intel architecture from the core to access and all the way to the farthest edge of the network. The highly integrated 10nm system-on-chip is designed for critical 5G network needs. In February 2020, Intel Corporation announced its unmatched portfolio of hardware and software for driving the transformation to unlock the full potential of 5G. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel's first next-generation structured ASIC for 5G network acceleration, code-named 'Diamond Mesa,' is designed to complement Intel's unmatched portfolio of processors and FPGAs delivering the high performance and low latency required for 5G networks. In February 2020, Intel Corporation announced its unmatched portfolio of hardware and software for driving the transformation to unlock the full potential of 5G. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Ethernet 700 series, code-named 'Edgewater Channel,' is Intel's first 5G-optimized network adapter, offering GPS-based cross-network service synchronization with hardware-enhanced Precision Time Protocol. In February 2020, Intel Corporation announced its unmatched portfolio of hardware and software for driving the transformation to unlock the full potential of 5G. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 817 KB) Partner News

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 17:42:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
01:43pINTEL : Announces Unmatched Portfolio for 5G Network Infrastructure
PU
11:53aINTEL : Neuromorphic Computing
PU
10:16aINTEL : Scales Neuromorphic Research System to 100 Million Neurons
BU
03/17INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
PU
03/17INTEL : Labs
PU
03/17INTEL : Computers That Smell Intel's Neuromorphic Chip Can Sniff out Hazardous C..
AQ
03/17INTEL : AccelerComm's New Highly Optimised LDPC Decoder in Software for Intel's ..
AQ
03/17MYCRONIC PUBL : receives order for two SLX mask writers
AQ
03/16INTEL : How a Computer Chip Can Smell without a Nose
PU
03/16COMPUTERS THAT SMELL : Intel's Neuromorphic Chip Can Sniff Out Hazardous Chemica..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 318 M
EBIT 2020 24 229 M
Net income 2020 20 106 M
Debt 2020 17 431 M
Yield 2020 2,65%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,16x
EV / Sales2021 3,11x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 65,54  $
Last Close Price 50,08  $
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-16.32%214 192
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.98%229 882
NVIDIA CORPORATION-7.66%132 969
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-17.26%99 111
BROADCOM INC.-36.87%79 762
QUALCOMM-21.95%78 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group