Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Appoints George S. Davis as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of George S. Davis as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective April 3. Davis will report to Intel CEO Bob Swan and oversee Intel’s global finance organization, including finance, accounting and reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit and investor relations. He will also oversee Intel’s information technology (IT) organization.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Intel team,” Davis said. “With demand for the analysis, transmission and storage of data growing faster than ever, no company in the world is better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Intel. It’s an exciting time for Intel, and I’m looking forward to playing a role in the company’s transformation.”

“I know George is a world-class CFO, leader and team-builder,” said Bob Swan, Intel CEO. “He is a great addition to our leadership team and will help us execute our growth strategy in pursuit of the biggest data-driven market opportunity Intel has ever had. Our owners can expect a continued disciplined approach to capital allocation and a relentless focus on creating stockholder value.”

Davis, 61, joins Intel from Qualcomm Inc., where he served as executive vice president and CFO since March 2013. At Qualcomm, Davis served on the company’s executive committee and was responsible for leading the global finance organization, IT and investor relations. Prior to Qualcomm, Davis served six years as CFO for Applied Materials, with responsibility for finance, IT, strategy and corporate development, as well as government relations.

He received his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Claremont McKenna College and his MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world - from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that refer to future plans and expectations are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements that refer to or are based on estimates, forecasts, projections, uncertain events or assumptions, including statements relating to total addressable market or market opportunity and anticipated trends in our businesses or the markets relevant to them, also identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, Intel disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s expectations are set forth in Intel’s earnings release dated January 24, 2019, which is included as an exhibit to Intel’s Form 8-K furnished to the SEC on such date. Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect Intel’s results is included in Intel’s SEC filings, including the company’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Copies of Intel’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.intc.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
06:58pINTEL : Appoints George S. Davis as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial..
BU
01:47pFACT SHEET : Intel Unveils New Technologies to Accelerate Innovation in a Data-C..
PU
01:47pINTEL : Siemens Healthineers and Intel Demonstrate the Potential of AI for Real-..
PU
01:03pLOCKHEED MARTIN : in Collaboration with Intel, Launches New Hardened Security So..
PR
01:01pINTEL : Announces Broadest Product Portfolio for Moving, Storing and Processing ..
BU
01:01pINTEL : Driving Data-Centric World with New 10nm Intel Agilex FPGA Family
BU
12:57pINTEL : Data-Centric Innovation
PU
11:07aINTEL : Data-Centric Innovation Day Event (Livestream)
PU
09:11aINTEL : Capital to invest $117 in 14 startups
AQ
04/01INTEL : Capital Invests $117 Million in 14 Startups
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 099 M
EBIT 2019 23 873 M
Net income 2019 19 567 M
Debt 2019 13 664 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 12,70
P/E ratio 2020 12,16
EV / Sales 2019 3,64x
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 52,8 $
Spread / Average Target -3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION14.43%241 489
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%206 415
BROADCOM INC20.27%118 386
NVIDIA CORPORATION36.53%108 813
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.94%99 559
SK HYNIX INC--.--%47 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About