Intel : Appoints George S. Davis as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of George S. Davis as
executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective
April 3. Davis will report to Intel CEO Bob Swan and oversee Intel’s
global finance organization, including finance, accounting and
reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit and investor relations. He will
also oversee Intel’s information technology (IT) organization.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Intel team,” Davis said. “With demand
for the analysis, transmission and storage of data growing faster than
ever, no company in the world is better positioned to capitalize on that
opportunity than Intel. It’s an exciting time for Intel, and I’m looking
forward to playing a role in the company’s transformation.”
“I know George is a world-class CFO, leader and team-builder,” said Bob
Swan, Intel CEO. “He is a great addition to our leadership team and will
help us execute our growth strategy in pursuit of the biggest
data-driven market opportunity Intel has ever had. Our owners can expect
a continued disciplined approach to capital allocation and a relentless
focus on creating stockholder value.”
Davis, 61, joins Intel from Qualcomm Inc., where he served as executive
vice president and CFO since March 2013. At Qualcomm, Davis served on
the company’s executive committee and was responsible for leading the
global finance organization, IT and investor relations. Prior to
Qualcomm, Davis served six years as CFO for Applied Materials, with
responsibility for finance, IT, strategy and corporate development, as
well as government relations.
He received his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science
from Claremont McKenna College and his MBA from the University of
California, Los Angeles.
