Intel : Arizona Taps Intel for Lead Role in Automated Vehicle Safety Institute

What’s New: The state of Arizona today announced the formation of
the Institute for Automated Mobility to advance the safe deployment of
automated vehicles. Intel Corporation is a founding partner of the new
institute. This unique public-private consortium will focus on the
liability, regulatory and safety implications of automated vehicles and
will work to develop standards and best practices for the industry to
follow. The group is already working on liability and regulatory
research as well as plans for an enclosed 2.1-mile safety test track.
An infographic gives details about how an autonomous vehicle that is trained to avoid the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's 37 pre-crash scenarios can ferry riders safely. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
“The Institute for Automated Mobility will bring together global
industry leaders, a public sector team and the brightest minds in
academia, focused on advancing all aspects of automated vehicle science,
safety and policy. Arizona is committed to providing the leadership and
knowledge necessary to integrate these technologies into the world’s
transportation systems.”
-- Doug Ducey, Arizona governor
Who is Involved: Founding partners include Intel, the
Arizona Department of Transportation, the Arizona Department of Public
Safety, the Arizona Commerce Authority, Arizona State University, the
University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.
Each founding partner has a seat on the board of directors to provide
governance, fiduciary oversight and strategic guidance for the
institute’s policies and priorities. Founding partners determine
research priorities and targeted outcomes and may sponsor ancillary
research.
How It Works: Each founding partner provides important
expertise:
-
The Arizona Commerce Authority will oversee the institute and direct
its mission to shape the future of automated transportation science,
safety and policy.
-
Academic partners will conduct research and publish papers on
important safety-related topics, including liability questions
surrounding automated vehicles involved in accidents, compensation
models and safety standards.
-
Intel will work with all partners offering Mobileye’s
Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS) model as a starting point
for building their solutions. RSS is already deployed by Baidu* in its Project
Apollo and Apollo Pilot Programs for Automated Driving.
-
The Arizona Department of Public Safety and Arizona Department of
Transportation will build a traffic incident management center to
integrate law enforcement and first responders with automated
technologies unlike any other location in the country.
Why It Matters: Automated vehicles will transform the world
as we know it. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, traffic crashes in the U.S. claim more than 35,000 lives
and cost more than $252 billion each year. What’s more, 94 percent of
serious crashes are caused by human error. Automated vehicles can remove
humans from the driving scenario.1 A market opportunity and
societal disruption of this size demands validated safety and security
standards that don’t yet exist.
“The safety of automated vehicles is essential to establish trust with
consumers and governments so that we can all enjoy the multifold
benefits they will deliver,” said Jack Weast, senior principal engineer
at Intel and vice president of automated vehicle standards at Mobileye.
“By investing in the research of technology-neutral solutions, policies
and standards for safety, Intel and the Institute for Automated Mobility
will help build that trust.”
What is RSS: Mobileye CEO Professor Amnon Shashua first proposed
RSS in 2017 as an open, transparent and technology-neutral starting
point for the industry to align on what it means for an autonomous
vehicle to drive safely. To put it simply: While planning gets you from
point A to point B, RSS helps keep you safe along the way.
RSS formalizes human notions of safe driving into a verifiable model
with logically provable rules and defines appropriate responses.
Additionally, RSS ensures that only safe decisions are made by the
automated vehicle and that the automated vehicle will do everything it
can to avoid being involved in unsafe situations initiated by others.
